Pakistan, Saudi Arabia Discuss Defense Ties
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Nov 24 (KUNA) -- Pakistan and Saudi Arabia on Monday discussed defense ties during the visit of Chief of General Staff (CGS) of the Armed Forces of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, General Fayyad bin Hamed Al-Ruwaili to Pakistan.
According to a press release by the PM Office, the Prime Minister reaffirmed his steadfast resolve to further strengthening of the historic fraternal ties between Pakistan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in all domains, including defense, security and economic cooperation.
The premier conveyed Pakistan's deep appreciation for the unwavering support and solidarity extended by the brotherly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia at all times. He underlined that the relationship between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia was rooted in shared faith, common values, and mutual trust.
Recalling his highly successful visits to Riyadh in the last two months, during which the historic Strategic Mutual Defense Agreement (SMDA) was signed between the two sides, the Prime Minister expressed Pakistan's unwavering commitment to further deepening of bilateral defense collaboration, including joint training, exercises, and exchange of expertise, said the release.
He also highlighted the shared resolve of both countries to combat terrorism and extremism in all its forms and manifestations, and to promote peace and stability in the region.
The visiting Saudi CGS conveyed the warm greetings of the Saudi leadership to the Prime Minister and the people of Pakistan and reiterated the Kingdom's strong desire to elevate the existing excellent defense and strategic partnership with Pakistan to new heights.
Moreover, the Saudi CGS also called on Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir at General Headquarters at eastern Rawalpindi city.
During the meeting, both leaders discussed matters of mutual interest, with a particular focus on strengthening the longstanding and strategic military cooperation between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, said Pakistan military's media wing Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).
It further said that they emphasized the importance of further enhancing defense collaboration, security cooperation, and counter-terrorism efforts, which continue to be pillars of the deep-rooted bilateral relationship.
The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan's cooperation in multiple fields with Saudi Armed Forces and reaffirmed his commitment to furthering the strong bonds of cooperation. (end)
