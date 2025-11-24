403
Turkiye's Pres.: Ankara Focused On Steps To Advance Defense Cooperation With S. Korea
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ANKARA, Nov 24 (KUNA) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday said that his meeting with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung in Ankara focused on steps to advance defense industry cooperation between the two countries.
"Our discussions with the relevant institutions on the establishment of a clean power plant are also ongoing," Erdogan said in a joint news conference with Lee.
"I see the memorandum of understanding signed earlier between the Korea Electric Power Corporation and the Turkish Nuclear Energy Corporation as an important step. We are also in agreement with South Korea regarding counterterrorism," he added.
The two presidents discussed cooperation in many areas, including trade, tourism, energy, defense, technology, and investments, Erdogan noted.
They also agreed to continue cooperation in platforms such as the UN, G20, and the cross-regional consultative platform MIKTA.
Erdogan underlined the strong potential of artificial intelligence, semiconductors, battery technology, and renewable energy, noting new agreements on wind energy and cooperation in the field of blood plasma.
He also welcomed Hyundai's new electric vehicle investment in Izmit, and reiterated Tأ1⁄4rkiye's support for Korean companies investing in the country.
The Turkish president stressed that Ankara and Seoul share similar views on counterterrorism and highlighted ongoing cooperation in defense projects, including the Altay tank.
Erdogan said that Lee, who took office in June, is a leader who overcame difficulties from a young age and earned the respect of the Korean people through his service.
He expressed his satisfaction with hosting a South Korean presidential visit after many years and stated that the visit further strengthened the Turkiye-South Korea ties. (end)
