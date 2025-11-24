Bitcoin Miners Struggle Amid Record Hashrate As Sector Stocks Surge

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Bitcoin Mining Industry Faces Profitability Challenges Amid Rising Competition

Profitability within the Bitcoin mining sector is under increased pressure as network difficulty and declining revenues impact operators worldwide. The surge in network hashrate alongside falling Bitcoin prices has created a challenging environment for miners striving to maintain margins.



Hashrate reaches new peak of 1.16 ZH/s, despite Bitcoin's price dropping toward $81,000 in November.

Hashprice declines below $35 per hash, nearing breakeven levels for many mining operations.

Extended payback periods for mining rigs and rising financing costs intensify financial strain. Public mining stocks rise, buoyed by sector optimism following JPMorgan's upgraded price targets and sector deal activity.

Key Takeaways

Tickers mentioned: None directly; industry-wide discussion.

Sentiment: Bearish

Price impact: Negative, as declining revenues and rising costs threaten profitability across the sector.

Trading idea (Not Financial Advice): Hold, considering the sector's current volatility and sector-wide macroeconomic headwinds.

Market context: Sector optimism temporarily boosted by sector deals and sector-wide strategic pivots despite underlying profitability pressures.

Mining Sector Faces Record Operational Strains

Bitcoin miners are grappling with a significant profitability squeeze amid record-high network difficulty. Data from The Miner Mag reveals that the Bitcoin network's hashrate hit 1.16 zettahashes per second in October, a new peak that exacerbates competition among miners. Concurrently, Bitcoin's price dropped toward $81,000 as of early November, leading to an erosion of mining revenues.

The decline in profitability is reflected in the falling hashprice, which now sits below $35 per hash-well under the median of $45 per PH/s reported by publicly traded mining companies. This reduction sharply impacts miners' bottom lines, with payback periods for mining equipment extending beyond 1,200 days. Rising financing costs add further pressure, pushing some operators toward the brink of financial stability.

Despite a relatively stable third quarter, during which Bitcoin traded around $110,000 and the hashprice averaged approximately $55 per PH/s, recent market shifts have dramatically weakened mining profitability. The sharp drop in Bitcoin's price has not only squeezed revenues but also prompted a surge in borrowing activity, particularly through near-zero-coupon convertible bonds, as miners seek liquidity amidst challenging conditions.

While many miners are attempting to diversify into AI and high-performance computing services, these efforts have yet to generate substantial income to offset falling Bitcoin revenues.

Source: The Miner Mag

Meanwhile, despite sector challenges, publicly traded mining companies have experienced a rally. The top ten miners saw gains over the past 24 hours, with companies such as CleanSpark, Cipher Mining, and IREN posting double-digit increases. This upward trend follows JPMorgan's recent research note raising price targets for these firms, citing increased activity and long-term growth prospects in high-performance computing and cloud services sectors.

JPMorgan highlighted that Cipher Mining's shares have declined approximately 45% from their peak, potentially presenting an attractive entry point. The bank also noted IREN's strategic five-year, $9.7 billion GPU cloud services deal with Microsoft, which grants access to Nvidia GB300 GPUs across data centers.

In tandem with sector optimism, Bitcoin itself experienced a modest rebound, rising about 2% over the past 24 hours to trade around $89,000, according to CoinGecko data, indicating some resilience despite ongoing profitability concerns within the mining industry.

