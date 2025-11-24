Solana's (SOL) 5% Price Drop Sparks Retail Shift To Geefi (GEE), Driving A 50% Phase-1 Sellout In 24H

KINGSTOWN, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Solana continues to capture industry attention with its rapid ecosystem growth, GeeFi steps into the spotlight with the official release of its mobile Web3 wallet and the launch of the highly anticipated GEE Token Presale.

GeeFi, an emerging Web3 infrastructure provider positioned alongside fast-growing blockchain ecosystems like Solana, announced the official release of the GeeFi Wallet and confirmed that the GEE Token Presale is now live. The simultaneous rollout marks a major advancement in the project's mission to deliver seamless, multi-chain access to decentralized finance.

Solana's Big Moves and GeeFi's Better Solution

Solana is currently rewriting the rules of blockchain performance, aggressively capturing market share with technical breakthroughs that make other networks look outdated. The ecosystem's 2025 trajectory has been defined by the massive success of the Firedancer and Alpenglow upgrades, which have empowered the network to process an astounding 1 million transactions per second (TPS) with sub-150ms latency. This sheer speed is fueling a new era of high-frequency trading and decentralized finance applications that were previously impossible.

As Solana reshapes the landscape, GeeFi is the wallet designed to keep up with Solana's rapid developments, giving investors the flexibility and control needed as the ecosystem evolves.





GeeFi: Your Command Center for a Multichain World

The GeeFi Wallet is a powerful, non-custodial mobile application from the GeeFi Team that puts you in complete control of your digital assets. It was created for the modern crypto investor who operates across multiple blockchains. Public since 2024, GeeFi provides strong support for major networks including Solana, Bitcoin, Ethereum, and more, with the team providing continuous updates to ensure compatibility with the latest tokens.

The application is an all-in-one crypto hub in your pocket. It features built-in swaps, cross-chain bridging, on/off-ramp services for moving between fiat and crypto, and tools for managing your NFT portfolio. It also includes an integrated Web3 browser and WalletConnect for secure interactions with decentralized applications. The wallet is available right now for Android, with an iOS version currently in development. This infrastructure is essential for holding and swapping the next generation of utility tokens.

The GEE Token: An Opportunity You Can't Afford to Miss

Every crypto cycle creates new millionaires, but the biggest gains almost always go to those who get in first. Think of the early believers who saw the potential in projects before they hit the mainstream. Now, another one of those rare opportunities is here with the GEE token, the engine that drives the GeeFi platform. Holding this ERC-20 token provides tangible advantages, from reduced fees to staking rewards and access to premium features on the forthcoming GeeFi Card.





The presale for GEE is currently live, priced at just $0.05. The project saw immediate demand, as over $250,000 was raised in the first 24 hours of its presale launch. This is the ground floor. A hypothetical early supporter, "James," could turn a modest investment into a life-changing sum if GeeFi follows the trajectory of other successful platform tokens.

Your Final Opportunity Before the Launch

This presale offers a limited-time window to get involved before the project gains wider market exposure. When the presale ends, this early-stage pricing will disappear for good. The opportunity is enhanced by a 5% referral bonus paid in GEE for every purchase made through your unique link. As Solana continues to dominate the DeFi sector, ensure you have the best tools to manage your entire portfolio securely.

Learn More

Website -

Whitepaper -

Telegram Chat - @geefichat

Twitter/X - @GeeFiOfficial

Discord -

Download App -

Presale -

CoinMarketCap -

Media Contact:

GeeFi Tech LLC

...

Disclaimer: This content is provided by sponsor. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector-including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining-complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at



