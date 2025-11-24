Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Urges Investors Of Atyr, Marex, Cepton, And Moonlake To Inquire About Their Rights Before Upcoming Deadlines

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that class actions have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATYR), Marex Group PLC (NASDAQ:MRX), Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTN), and MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX). Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATYR)



Class Period: November 7, 2024 to September 12, 2025



Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 8, 2025



The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Defendants provided overwhelmingly positive statements to investors regarding the efficacy of Efzofitimod; (2) At the same time, Defendants disseminated false and misleading statements and/or concealed material adverse facts concerning the drug's actual capability-particularly its ability to enable patients to completely taper their steroid usage; and (3) As a result of these omissions and misrepresentations, Plaintiff and other shareholders purchased aTyr's securities at artificially inflated prices.

Marex Group PLC (NASDAQ:MRX)



Class Period: May 16, 2024 to August 5, 2025



Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 8, 2025



The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the Company sold over-the-counter financial instruments to itself; (2) Marex had inconsistencies in its financial statements between its subsidiaries and related parties, including as to intercompany receivables and loans; (3) as a result of the foregoing, Marex's financial statements could not be relied upon; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX)



Class Period: March 10, 2024 to September 29, 2025



Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 15, 2025

The suit alleges that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics misled investors about its sole drug candidate, sonelokimab (SLK), which was promoted as superior to competing monoclonal antibodies. The complaint claims MoonLake and its executives repeatedly touted SLK's Nanobody structure as providing unique clinical advantages, while failing to disclose that it targeted the same molecules as UCB's BIMZELX and offered no proven superiority. On September 28, 2025, MoonLake announced Phase 3 results showing SLK failed to match BIMZELX's efficacy, which analysts called a“disastrous result.” Following the news, MoonLake's stock collapsed nearly 90%, causing significant losses for investors.



On September 29, 2025, before the market opened, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics filed with the SEC a current report on Form 8-K. Attached to the current report was a press release which stated that, in MoonLake's VELA-2 trial,“intercurrent events in the higher-than-expected placebo arm precluded the study from achieving statistical significance in the week 16 primary endpoint using the composite strategy[.]”



On this news, MoonLake stock plummeted 89.9% on September 29, 2025.

Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTN)



Class Period: July 29, 2024 to January 6, 2025



Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 8, 2025



According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Defendants engaged in tax fraud; (2) Defendants committed bribery to cover up the fact that they committed tax fraud; (3) as a result, defendants understated the legal risk facing the company; and (4) as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

