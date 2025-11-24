Eos Energy Successfully Closes $600 Million Convertible Senior Notes Offering And Registered Direct Offering Of Common Stock, Enhancing Financial Liquidity And Fueling U.S. Manufacturing Expansion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Transactions strengthen the Company's balance sheet by lowering debt interest rate while improving liquidity to accelerate capacity expansion for American-made long duration energy storage

EDISON, N.J., Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE) (“Eos” or the“Company”), America's leading innovator in the design, sourcing, and manufacturing of zinc-based long duration energy storage (LDES) systems, manufactured in the United States, announced the closing of its previously announced offering of 1.75% convertible senior notes due 2031, including the full exercise of the initial purchasers' option to purchase additional notes (the“Convertible Notes Offering”), for aggregate net proceeds of approximately $580.5 million. Following the exercise of the option, $600 million aggregate principal amount of 1.75% convertible senior notes due 2031 were issued and outstanding.

Concurrently, Eos announced the closing of its previously announced registered direct offering of 35,855,647 shares of common stock at a price of $12.78 per share to a limited number of purchasers (the“Common Stock Offering” and, together with the Convertible Notes Offering, the“Offerings”), for aggregate proceeds of approximately $458.2 million.

The financing represents a significant strengthening of Eos' balance sheet, providing the financial flexibility needed to scale manufacturing, accelerate commercial pipeline and backlog conversion, and capture rapidly expanding demand for American-made long duration energy storage. The offerings were oversubscribed, demonstrating strong investor confidence in Eos' market potential and progress against its strategic plan.

“This was an opportunistic move to strengthen Eos for the scale in front of us,” said Nathan Kroeker, Eos Chief Commercial Officer and Interim Chief Financial Officer.“Retiring a significant portion of the 2030 notes and securing a lower cost of capital while bringing in meaningful new cash gives us the flexibility to support manufacturing expansion and the growing demand for long-duration energy storage.”

The refinancing meaningfully enhances the Company's capital structure by lowering its cost of capital, reducing interest expense, and adding substantial liquidity to support the next phase of operational growth and U.S.-based production. This strengthened position comes as Eos' commercial pipeline has reached $22.6 billion as of September 30, 2025, representing approximately 91 GWh of identified long duration energy storage demand across data centers, utilities, and industrial customers, supporting the Company's plans to scale manufacturing to meet evolving market needs.

“This financing positions Eos to compete from a position of strength,” said Joe Mastrangelo, Eos Chief Executive Officer.“With a stronger balance sheet and a more efficient capital structure, we can scale with speed and certainty at a time when the world is entering an energy supercycle. Long-duration storage is becoming essential infrastructure, and this transaction gives Eos the ability to invest in U.S. manufacturing, meet accelerating demand, and lead the market as this cycle unfolds.”

Use of Proceeds

Proceeds from the Offerings were used to:



Repurchase $200 million aggregate principal amount of the Company's 6.75% Convertible Senior Notes due 2030. Add approximately $474 million of cash to the balance sheet as adjusted for the Offerings, net of initial purchaser discounts and commissions, prior to the deduction of expenses.



Department of Energy Warrants

Concurrently, the Company announced the issuance to the U.S. Department of Energy of a warrant to purchase up to 570,000 shares of common stock. As part of the Trump Administration's review of the Office of Energy Dominance Financing loan portfolio, both parties collaborated to strengthen the transaction structure: Eos secured from the DOE the flexibility to pursue advantageous private market capital as its business scales rapidly, while the DOE gained the mechanism to share in potential equity upside that eventually can be converted into additional return for the U.S. government.

Public Warrants

In addition to the financing, and in the fourth quarter, holders of Eos public warrants exercised approximately 7 million warrants prior to the expiration, adding an additional $80.2 million of cash to the balance sheet. The combined effect of the warrants exercised and financing further enhances the Company's liquidity and advances its path toward sustained manufacturing scale and commercial execution.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos is accelerating the shift to American energy independence with positively ingenious solutions that transform how the world stores power. The Company's BESS features the innovative ZnythTM technology, a proven chemistry with readily available non-precious earth components, that is the pre-eminent safe, non-flammable, secure, stable, and scalable alternative to conventional lithium-ion technology. The Company's BESS is ideal for utility-scale, microgrid, commercial, and industrial long-duration energy storage applications (i.e., 4 to 16+ hours), and provides customers with significant operational flexibility to effectively address current and future increased grid demand and complexity. For more information about Eos (NASDAQ: EOSE), visit eose.

