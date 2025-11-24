Paul Mueller Company Announces Expiration Of Share Repurchase Program
On November 25, 2025, Computershare, the Depository for the tender offer, will deliver funds to the Depository Trust Company to be disbursed to the brokerage accounts of those who tendered shares. Also, Computershare will mail checks to those registered shareholders who correctly tendered their shares.
After the completion of the tender offer, the outstanding shares are 898,883.
