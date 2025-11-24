122 Children Rescued: Moretoolife/Moretoliving Coordinates Victim/Trauma-Responsive Care For USMS Operation Hom Holidays

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The United States Marshals Service (USMS) successfully concluded a two-week youth recovery initiative, Operation Home for the Holidays, resulting in the safe location or recovery of 122 missing or endangered children across Florida and in nine other states. The success of this multi-disciplinary effort, which ranks among the largest of its kind, was directly tied to the integration of victim-focused care coordinated by MTL, a non-governmental partner, ensuring children received immediate, trauma-informed support.

The joint task force, comprising a diverse array of federal, state, and local law enforcement, alongside non-governmental organizations (NGOs), concentrated its efforts across Central Florida, proactively locating vulnerable youth from the following metropolitan areas:

Tampa Bay: 57

Fort Myers: 29

Jacksonville: 22

Orlando: 14

(*Figure denotes the number of youth located or recovered in each metropolitan area.)

More Too Life: Centering Victim Care

Building upon lessons learned from USMS Operation Dragon Eye (2025), Operation Home for the Holidays was unique in its emphasis on rapid access to essential child services. The planning process dedicated significant resources to securing immediate, personalized care for the recovered youth. More Too Life, a leading advocate and direct service provider for victims of human trafficking and sexual violence, played a pivotal role in organizing and delivering these critical victim services.

More Too Life's trauma-responsive approach ensured that every recovered child and young person was met with compassionate care, moving beyond mere recovery to focused healing.

[Quote from More Too Life CEO/Founder, e.g., Brook Parker-Bello]: "The recovery of 122 children is a powerful victory for law enforcement. Our role, alongside other dedicated NGOs, was to ensure that the moment these children were safe, they were immediately wrapped in a network of comprehensive, trauma-responsive care.

{Quote from More too Life, Law Enforcement Advocacy Specialist, Kim Figueroa}

“To the victims, we see you, for our law enforcement officers, we thank you and to our community organizations standing with us, your compassion and expertise are indispensable”

Comprehensive Care and Immediate Triage

The task force and NGO partners coordinated an immediate and extensive suite of child welfare services, ensuring critical needs were addressed upon recovery. A significant portion of the recovered youth population received initiative-specific services, including:

Service Provided

Number of Youth Served*

Health Care Services (including medical and mental health)

66

Department of Children and Families Coordination

41

Department of Juvenile Justice Coordination

29

(*Figure denotes the number of youth provided with initiative specific child services.)

Restoring Hope: Personal Stories of Service

Operation Home for the Holidays provided life-changing care and opportunities, illustrating the indispensable value of integrated social services:

Pre-Natal Care: A young pregnant female received pre-natal care for the first time, ensuring the health and safety of both mother and unborn child.

Substance Dependency Treatment: Two brothers were provided initial care for substance dependency and are currently being evaluated for ongoing treatment options.

International Coordination: A toddler was safely located in Mexico, with U.S. and Mexican authorities coordinating a care plan that best suits the interest of the child.

Secure Relocation: A young woman who identified safety concerns to child welfare officers was voluntarily relocated and placed in a secure home.

Trauma-Informed Support: A young man with a significant juvenile justice history was, for the first time, provided with services pertaining to his alleged abuse, addressing the root cause of his legal involvement.

Criminal Investigations and Ongoing Work

The recovered youth, whose ages ranged from 23 months to 17 years old, disclosed experiences relating to various types of abuse and proximity to other criminal activity. The information developed by the task force led to six felony arrests ranging from child neglect, custodial interference, narcotics possession, sexual assault, failure to register as a sex offender, terroristic threats, and endangerment. Several other criminal investigations predicated upon Operation Home for the Holidays are pending, and additional felony arrests are anticipated.

The USMS and its partners remain committed to holding abusers accountable and protecting the vulnerable. The success of this operation underscores the power of strong partnerships between law enforcement and victim service organizations like More Too Life. Donate to save a life today @

About More To Living (More Too Life)

More To Living, formerly More Too Life (MTL), founded in 2003 and incorporated in 2005, is a nationally recognized, survivor-led organization and a powerful voice for victims and survivors of human trafficking, exploitation, and sexual violence, as well as high-risk youth. For more than two decades, MTL has delivered comprehensive, trauma-responsive services rooted in dignity, restoration, and long-term healing.

Through a proven continuum of care, MTL provides intensive case management, trauma-informed mental and behavioral health services, mentoring, court advocacy, housing and stabilization assistance, and specialized programs designed to support survivors through every phase of recovery-from crisis response to independence. Our mission is to empower individuals to move beyond harm, breaking cycles of trauma by transforming victims into survivors, and ultimately champions and leaders in their communities.

In addition to direct care, MTL is a national leader in prevention and demand-reduction strategies, including RJEDE – Restorative Justice End-Demand Education, and its faith-based counterpart, Kingdom Sons: The Legacy of Fatherhood, which equips men and young men with the tools to choose integrity, accountability, and healthy identity.

Learn more about Kingdom Sons here:

MTL/More To Living continues to ignite systemic change through education, advocacy, innovation, and survivor-led leadership, reshaping the future of prevention, healing, and justice.