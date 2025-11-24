Rani Therapeutics To Participate In The Evercore Healthcare Conference

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (“Rani Therapeutics” or“Rani”) (Nasdaq: RANI), a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company focused on the oral delivery of biologics and drugs, today announced that the company's management team will participate in the upcoming Evercore Healthcare Conference. Details below:

8 th Annual Evercore Healthcare Conference

Date: Wednesday, December 3, 2025 at 8:45 am E.T.

Location: Coral Gables, FL

Presenter: Chief Executive Officer, Talat Imran, and Chief Financial Officer, Svai Sanford

Format: Fireside Chat and 1x1 Meetings



Interested parties can access the live webcast for this conference from the Investor Relations section of the company's website at . The webcast replay will be available after the conclusion of the presentation.

About Rani Therapeutics

Rani Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics and drugs. Rani has developed the RaniPill® capsule, which is a novel, proprietary and patented platform technology, intended to replace subcutaneous injection or intravenous infusion of biologics and drugs with oral dosing. Rani has successfully conducted several preclinical and clinical studies to evaluate safety, tolerability and bioavailability using RaniPill® capsule technology.

