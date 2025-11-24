Rani Therapeutics To Participate In The Evercore Healthcare Conference
8 th Annual Evercore Healthcare Conference
Date: Wednesday, December 3, 2025 at 8:45 am E.T.
Location: Coral Gables, FL
Presenter: Chief Executive Officer, Talat Imran, and Chief Financial Officer, Svai Sanford
Format: Fireside Chat and 1x1 Meetings
Interested parties can access the live webcast for this conference from the Investor Relations section of the company's website at . The webcast replay will be available after the conclusion of the presentation.
About Rani Therapeutics
Rani Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics and drugs. Rani has developed the RaniPill® capsule, which is a novel, proprietary and patented platform technology, intended to replace subcutaneous injection or intravenous infusion of biologics and drugs with oral dosing. Rani has successfully conducted several preclinical and clinical studies to evaluate safety, tolerability and bioavailability using RaniPill® capsule technology.
