Alpine Banks Of Colorado Issues $75 Million In Subordinated Debt

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo., Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpine Banks of Colorado (OTCQX: ALPIB) (“Alpine” or the“Company”), the holding company for Alpine Bank, announced today that it has completed the private placement of $75 million in fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due 2035. The notes have been structured to qualify as Tier 2 capital under bank regulatory guidelines. The Company intends that proceeds from the sale of the notes will be used to redeem the Company's $50 million subordinated notes due 2030 and for general corporate purposes. The Company is entitled to redeem the notes, in whole or in part, on any interest payment date on or after November 21, 2030, and to redeem the notes at any time in whole upon meeting certain other specified requirements. “Closing this $75 million subordinated debt offering is a strategic win for the Company. It accomplishes two key goals: it bolsters our capital base and takes advantage of attractive financing options,” said Alpine Bank President and Vice Chairman Glen Jammaron.“We believe this positions us well to create long-term value for our shareholders and reinforces our commitment to making Colorado a better place to live, work and raise a family.” Performance Trust Capital Partners, LLC served as the sole placement agent and was advised by Holland & Knight LLP. Alpine Banks of Colorado was advised by Womble Bond Dickinson (US) LLP. The notes have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (“Act”), or under the securities laws of any state, and were offered and sold pursuant to an applicable exemption from registration requirements under such Act. The notes are not deposits and are not insured by the FDIC. This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any security. About Alpine Banks of Colorado

Alpine Banks of Colorado, through its wholly owned subsidiary Alpine Bank, is a $6.8 billion, independent, employee-owned organization founded in 1973 with headquarters in Glenwood Springs, Colorado. Alpine Bank employs 890 people and serves 170,000 customers with personal, business, wealth management*, mortgage and electronic banking services across Colorado's Western Slope, mountains and Front Range. Alpine Bank has a five-star rating-meaning it has earned a superior performance classification-from BauerFinancial, an independent organization that analyzes and rates the performance of financial institutions in the United States. Shares of the Class B Stock trade under the symbol“ALPIB" on the OTCQX® Best Market. Learn more at *Alpine Bank Wealth Management services are not FDIC insured, may lose value, and are not guaranteed by the Bank.

Contacts: Glen Jammaron Mike Burns President and Vice Chairman Chief Financial Officer Alpine Banks of Colorado Alpine Banks of Colorado 2200 Grand Avenue 2200 Grand Avenue Glenwood Springs, CO 81601 Glenwood Springs, CO 81601 (970) 384-3266 (970) 259-3090



A note about forward-looking statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as“anticipates,”“intends,”“plans,”“seeks,”“reflects,”“believes,”“can,”“would,”“should,”“will,”“estimates,”“looks forward to,”“continues,”“expects” and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements we make regarding our evaluation of macro-environment risks, Federal Reserve rate management, and trends reflecting things such as regulatory capital standards and adequacy. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Our actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. We caution you therefore against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance. There are many factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release or in any subsequent written or oral statements attributable to the Company are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

