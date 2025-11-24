Deputy Director Of Ministry Of Foreign Affairs (Mofa) Dubai Office Receives Credentials Of Consul General Of The Republic Of Ghana

Mr. Rashid Abdulla Al Qaseer, Deputy Director of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) Office in Dubai, received the consular credentials of Her Excellency Grace EL Mahmoud Marabe, Consul General of the Republic of Ghana in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, during an official meeting held at MoFA's Dubai Office.

Mr. Al Qaseer welcomed the new Consul General and congratulated her on her appointment, wishing her success in carrying out her duties. He also highlighted the strong and longstanding political, economic, commercial, and investment ties between the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Ghana.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Arab Emirates, Ministry of Foreign Affairs.