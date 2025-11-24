403
Trump's Ukraine Deal, Europe's Refusal And The Price Of A War Without End
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Donald Trump's 28-point peace plan for Ukraine is, at its core, an offer of an“end with pain” instead of“pain without end.” It demands concessions that many Ukrainians and Europeans find unacceptable.
Yet if Kyiv and Europe refuse, the war does not simply continue on the same level. It gets worse, and the strategic map of Europe darkens.
On paper, Trump 's plan would force Ukraine to recognise Russian control over Crimea and the occupied parts of Donetsk and Luhansk, and to accept frozen front lines in Kherson and Zaporizhzhia.
Ukraine would write neutrality into its constitution. NATO would formally shut the door, and alliance troops could never be stationed there. Kyiv's army would be capped at around 600,000 soldiers and boxed in on long-range strike capabilities.
Broad amnesty, rapid elections and a US-chaired“Peace Council” would lock the new order in, while frozen Russian assets help fund reconstruction through Western-controlled investment vehicles.
For critics, that looks like codified defeat. For realists like John Mearsheimer, it looks uncomfortably close to the outcome the battlefield will impose anyway – with or without a Trump signature at the bottom.
He argues that Russia has the manpower, artillery, glide bombs and drones to grind forward in a war of attrition, while Ukraine's smaller population, shattered industry and mobilisation fatigue leave it increasingly exposed.
Europe's Dilemma: A Hard Peace or a Harder War
If Kyiv and Europe reject the plan outright, several things become more likely. Russia keeps pushing to take strategic cities such as Kharkiv and Odesa, not just the current front line.
The longer the war runs, the more incentive Moscow has to carve off 30 or 40 per cent of Ukraine and turn the rest into a permanently weak rump state.
Casualties mount well beyond today's already staggering levels, and another generation of Ukrainians leaves for Europe for good.
For Europe, a refusal means not only solidarity, but an open-ended bill. Defence budgets rise, energy remains structurally more expensive, and industry continues to lose ground to the United States and Asia.
The United States, meanwhile, pivots ever more towards China and the Middle East, with a Washington increasingly tempted to argue that this is“Europe 's war now.”
NATO survives on paper, but a lost proxy war erodes its authority and fuels blame games between capitals. Accepting Trump's deal would mean swallowing hard and accepting borders changed by force, something many in Brussels and Berlin cannot imagine.
Refusing it means living with a long war that may still end in a worse version of the same map, but with more graves and a weaker Europe.
Between a brutal full-stop and a grinding ellipsis, Ukraine and its backers are being forced to decide which kind of pain they are willing to live with – and for how long.
