Trump Announces Beijing Visit In April Following Phone Call With Xi Jinping, Invites Chinese Leader To US State Visit

MENAFN - Live Mint) US President Donald Trump said on Monday (November 24) that he has accepted an invitation from Chinese President Xi Jinping to visit Beijing in April and has invited Xi to make a state visit to the United States later next year.

"President Xi invited me to visit Beijing in April, which I accepted, and I reciprocated where he will be my guest for a State Visit in the U.S. later in the year," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“This call was a follow up to our highly successful meeting in South Korea, three weeks ago. Since then, there has been significant progress on both sides in keeping our agreements current and accurate. Now we can set our sights on the big picture,” Trump said, emphasizing the“extremely strong” US-China relationship.

Phone call covers Taiwan, trade, and Ukraine

The announcement followed a phone call between the two leaders, during which they discussed trade, the Russia-Ukraine war, and Taiwan. China's foreign ministry highlighted the sensitive Taiwan issue, with Xi calling its return to mainland China“an integral part of the post-war international order.”

“Given what is going on, it is even more important for us to jointly safeguard the victory of WWII,” Xi told Trump.

The call also came amid a diplomatic dispute between Beijing and Japan after Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi suggested Tokyo could intervene militarily if China attacked Taiwan.

Trade talks gain momentum

Trump and Xi reviewed progress since their late-October meeting in Busan, South Korea, where the two leaders reached a tentative trade agreement. Under the deal, Beijing agreed to suspend certain export restrictions on critical minerals for a year, while the US committed to cut tariffs and increase soybean purchases.

Xi emphasized the importance of maintaining momentum, saying the South Korea meeting“recalibrated the course of the giant ship of China-US relations and provided more momentum for it to sail forward steadily.”

Trump also highlighted progress on trade and agricultural deals, stating,“We have done a good, and very important, deal for our Great Farmers - and it will only get better.”

Ukraine peace efforts

Both leaders also touched on the war in Ukraine, with Xi reaffirming China's support for efforts to reach a“fair, lasting and binding peace agreement” and urging all sides to narrow differences and resolve the crisis.

