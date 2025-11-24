Ithra Hosts First WHO Regional Tech Task Force Forum And Signs Global Mou With WHO Foundation

The King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture (Ithra) hosted, for the first time in the Middle East, the World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Tech Task Force Forum, from November 22 to 23, 2025. The forum brought together leading global leaders and experts in electronic gaming, health misinformation and digital trust, artificial intelligence, and digital wellbeing.

Global Gathering

The Forum was held in partnership between Sync, Ithra's Digital Wellbeing Program, and the World Health Organization, and led by Saudi expertise, continuing an initiative first launched by the WHO Foundation in Silicon Valley in 2019. Hosting the Regional Tech Task Force – which includes more than 30 leading global technology companies – marks its first edition in the Middle East, reflecting the Kingdom's growing role in shaping global digital health innovation and strengthening international partnerships.

Memorandum of Understanding

The event was officially launched with the signing of an international Memorandum of Understanding between Sync Digital Wellbeing Program and the WHO Foundation, in a step that strengthens the Kingdom's position as a global center for shaping the future of digital wellbeing. The agreement supports the WHO Foundation's efforts in raising awareness of WHO's scientific work and digital health guidelines through education, awareness, and responsible communication practices.

Addressing Challenges

The forum opened with a welcoming speech by Mr. Mussab Al Saaran, Acting Director of Ithra, who emphasized the human purpose of technology, stating that launching the WHO Regional Tech Task Force Forum at Ithra reflects a belief that technology must be guided by human values and clear purpose. He highlighted that cooperation with the WHO represents a step toward enhancing digital wellbeing, strengthening trust in digital content, and addressing emerging challenges in gaming and related misinformation.

He also reaffirmed Ithra's role as a cultural center in supporting human development and communication, noting that this collaboration extends Ithra's mission into the digital world.

Supporting Digital Health

This was followed by remarks from HRH Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan Al Saud, the Chairman of the Saudi Esports Federation, who emphasized the importance of this step, stating that Sync is a vital initiative for promoting responsible electronic gaming and supporting digital health across the region.

He highlighted the commitment of the Saudi Esports Federation to building an ecosystem that puts players first, by providing them with the resources, guidance, and opportunities needed to excel, while fostering a digital future grounded in responsibility, wellbeing, and positive values.

International Cooperation

A pre-recorded video message from WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom was then presented, reaffirming the importance of the partnership with the Kingdom and its leadership role in advancing global digital wellbeing. He stressed the need for collaboration to understand digital behaviors, emerging technologies, and their impact on public health.

A Balanced Digital Future

He was followed by an address from Dr. Hanan Balkhy, WHO Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean, who highlighted the importance of international cooperation in building a balanced and responsible digital future. She noted that the forum represents a pivotal moment in accelerating digital transformation in the Eastern Mediterranean Region, and affirmed that the partnership will help develop solutions that are effective, ethical, fair, and aligned with regional realities, expressing aspiration toward future areas of collaboration.

Launching Two Task Forces

On the second day, interactive sessions were held under the supervision of the Sync Program and WHO to launch two major task forces driven by Saudi expertise:

The first,“Gaming for Human Connection and Wellbeing,” launched in collaboration between the Saudi Esports Federation, Sync, and WHO, explored how digital gaming can enhance human connection and support mental and physical health.

The second task force,“Health Misinformation and Digital Trust,” developed in partnership with the Communications, Space and Technology Commission, the Sync Program, and the WHO Foundation, explored mechanisms to curb the spread of misleading health information, strengthen public trust in digital content, and introduce innovative technological solutions that support scientific integrity and protect community wellbeing.

Voices of Youth

Regarding this collaboration, Dr. Fahad Al Beyahi, Head of Sync, noted that the partnership with the WHO Foundation to launch the Forum marks a defining moment in Sync's journey, moving from dialogue to impactful action through concrete solutions in gaming for wellbeing, AI integrity, and combating misinformation.

He emphasized that Sync's work centers on ensuring that youth voices and experiences are at the heart of the technologies shaping their future.

Supporting Efforts

Valerie Boulet, Chief Development Officer of the WHO Foundation, reaffirmed the importance of digital wellbeing as an essential part of public health, noting that the WHO Foundation supports WHO's work by helping more people understand the science behind healthy digital environments.

