Carolina Facial Plastics Wins 'Best Of The City' Award For Cosmetic Surgery

Now in its 18th year, the Best of the City Awards celebrate top businesses, places, and professionals in Charlotte across more than 500 open-ended categories spanning dining, fashion, fitness, lifestyle, and nightlife. With over 48,000 followers and subscribers participating, the awards reflect the voice of the community and honor the most trusted names in each category.

Led by double board-certified facial plastic surgeon Jonathan Kulbersh, MD, and his team of cosmetic experts, Carolina Facial Plastics has become synonymous with natural, transformative results that enhance facial harmony and confidence. With almost 20 years in practice, more than 4,000 facial cosmetic surgeries, and over 20,000 Botox and filler treatments performed, Dr. Kulbersh and his expert team have established Carolina Facial Plastics as a leader in both surgical and non-surgical facial rejuvenation.

This latest recognition adds to an impressive collection of accolades, including seven consecutive Best Facial Plastic Surgeon awards from the BOB Awards (2019-2025), Best Med Spa by BOB Awards 2025, and Top Doctor recognition for five years running (2019-2023). Dr. Kulbersh trained with top plastic surgeons in Beverly Hills, bringing that level of expertise and artistry to the Charlotte region.

Located in the heart of SouthPark, Carolina Facial Plastics offers a fully accredited plastic surgery center, award-winning medspa, and private recovery retreat, providing patients with an unparalleled experience in a safe, luxurious, and discreet environment. The team's commitment to excellence, innovation, and patient care continues to set the standard for facial aesthetics in the Carolinas.

