Calian Group Ltd.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11:32 AM EST - Calian Group Ltd.: Has been awarded a contract by a leading global space technology company for the design and manufacturing of four Ka/Q/V-band RF gateway ground stations to support the roll-out of services for two state-of-the-art geostationary satellites. Calian Group Ltd. shares T are trading up $0.38 at $46.25.
