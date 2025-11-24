Graham Taylor

Associate Professor in Viral and Tumour Immunology, University of Birmingham

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles Activity

Graham is an associate professor with an interest in viral and cancer immunology and immunotherapy. Graham's work has led to a therapeutic cancer vaccine that has undergone testing in several clinical trials.

After graduating with a BSc (Hons) in Cell and Molecular Biology Graham went on to study for a PhD in Virology at the University of Warwick. Graham then worked as a clinical scientist in a front-line diagnostic virology laboratory before joining the School of Cancer Sciences in 2000.

Graham joined Prof Alan Rickinson's Epstein-Barr virus research group as a post doc before starting his own independent group after securing an MRC New Investigator Award.

The main aim of Graham's work is to increase our knowledge of the immune system in health and disease and how best to harness the immune system to treat cancer. Current research interests include antigen processing and presentation, Epstein-Barr virus immunology and immunotherapy and the role of EBV in multiple sclerosis.

–present Senior Lecturer in Tumour Immunology, University of Birmingham

Experience