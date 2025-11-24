$def_Meta
Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Jessica Heesen

Jessica Heesen


2025-11-24 03:12:28
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Head of Research Group, media ethics, philosophy of technology & AI, International Center for Ethics in the Sciences and Humanities (IZEW), University of Tübingen
Jessica Heesen studied philosophy, German literature, Catholic theology and theatre, film and television studies in Cologne and Tübingen, doctorate at the University of Stuttgart, habilitation at the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT). Since 2017 head of the research group "Media Ethics, Philosophy of Technology & AI" at the IZEW. Professor at the Philosophy Department of the University of Tübingen.

Board member of the ethics center. Member of the Platform Privacy (Federal Ministry of Research,Technology and Space, BMFTR), and the Network Media Ethics. Head of the working group "Law and Ethics" of the BMFTR Platform Learning Systems. Member of the steering board of the Tübingen Center for Digital Education and the Cooperative Postdoc College of the Tübingen School of Education and the Professional School of Education Stuttgart-Ludwigsburg.

Experience
  • –present Board of directors and head of research group media ethics, philosophy of technology & AI, International Center for Ethics in the Sciences and Humanities (IZEW), University of Tübingen

The Conversation

MENAFN24112025000199003603ID1110391250



The Conversation

