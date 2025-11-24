$def_Meta
Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Felipe Tirado

2025-11-24 03:12:24
  • PhD Candidate in Law, King's College London
Felipe is a PhD Candidate in Law at King's College London (KCL).

He is associated with the King's Brazil Institute, the 'Constitutions Project' for Constitutionalism and Comparativism, and the Centre for Studies on Criminality and Public Security (Crisp)-both from Universidade Federal de Minas Gerais (UFMG), Brazil. He also contributes to monthly opinion columns at 'Interesse Nacional' and 'JOTA' in Brazil.

Previously, he was an Assistant Professor at Jindal Global Law School (JGLS); both a Visiting Lecturer and a Graduate Teaching Assistant in Jurisprudence, as well as an Academic Support Tutor in Legal Reasoning and Legal Skills, at The Dickson Poon School of Law, at KCL, where he was also an Academic Skills Tutor at King's Academy.

Felipe earned an LLM from KCL, an MPhil in Law and an LLB from UFMG. He is an Associate of King's College London (AKC) and a Fellow of the Higher Education Association-Advance HE (FHEA).

His research interests include socio-legal and comparative studies, judicial independence, corruption, transitional justice, and Latin America and Brazil.

Experience
  • 2024–present Assistant Professor, JGLS
Education
  • King's College London, PhD Candidate
  • 2019 King's College London, LLM
  • 2018 Universidade Federal de Minas Gerais, MPhil in Law
  • 2016 Universidade Federal de Minas Gerais, Law

The Conversation

