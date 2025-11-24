$def_Meta
  • Senior Lecturer in French Studies, School of Advanced Study, University of London
Joseph Ford teaches and researches at the University of London's School of Advanced Study. His work focuses on contemporary French and Francophone Literature and Culture, with specific interests in Algeria and what has become known as the Algerian Civil War or "Black Decade" of the 1990s. His wider research interests are in postcolonial studies, world literature, multilingualism and education. Joseph is the author of several articles/chapters on these topics, as well as the 2021 book, Writing the Black Decade: Conflict and Criticism in Francophone Algerian Literature (Lexington).

Experience
  • 2022–present Senior lecturer, School of Advanced Study, University of London
  • 2019–2022 Lecturer, School of Advanced Study, University of London
Education
  • 2016 University of Leeds, PhD
Publications
  • 2024 (with Guido Bartolini) Mediating Historical Responsibility: Memories of 'Difficult Pasts' in European Cultures, De Gruyter
  • 2022 Towards a Vernacular Poetics of World-making: Edouard Glissant, Abdelkébir Khatibi, and Kaouther Adimi, Modern Languages Open - DOI: 3828/mlo0.428
  • 2022 (with Emanuelle Santos) Decolonising languages: Ways forward for UK HE and beyond, Languages, Society & Policy -
  • 2021 Writing the Black Decade: Conflict and Criticism in Francophone Algerian Literature, Lexington Books

