Katherine Harding

Originally graduated as an Occupational Therapist in 1994. Completed a Masters of Public Health (James Cook University) in 2005, and then a PhD in 2013 in the field of triage and access systems for health services. Have since become an established researcher specialising in health services research and implementation science.

