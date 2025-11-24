$def_Meta
Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Katherine Harding

  • Professor of Allied Health and Implementation Science, La Trobe University
Originally graduated as an Occupational Therapist in 1994. Completed a Masters of Public Health (James Cook University) in 2005, and then a PhD in 2013 in the field of triage and access systems for health services. Have since become an established researcher specialising in health services research and implementation science.

Experience
  • –present Professor of Allied Health and Implementation Science, La Trobe University
Education
  • 2013 La Trobe University, PhD

