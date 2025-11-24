Sessional Academic in Creative Writing, The University of Queensland

David Forrest is a Doctor of Philosophy in Creative Writing at the University of the Sunshine Coast. His primary research interests are authenticity and art forgers' memoir and biography. His PhD (2025) project explores the instability of authenticity and what happens when the authentic is deliberately withheld, replaced with artifice so polished that it becomes its own truth. David is a sessional academic at the University of Queensland.



2024–present Sessional Academic, University of Queensland 2021–2025 Doctor of Philosophy, University of the Sunshine Coast



2025 University of the Sunshine Coast, Doctor of Philosophy 2021 University of the Sunshine Coast, Master (Research)

