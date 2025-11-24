$def_Meta
Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
David Forrest

David Forrest


2025-11-24 03:12:14
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Sessional Academic in Creative Writing, The University of Queensland
Profile Articles Activity

David Forrest is a Doctor of Philosophy in Creative Writing at the University of the Sunshine Coast. His primary research interests are authenticity and art forgers' memoir and biography. His PhD (2025) project explores the instability of authenticity and what happens when the authentic is deliberately withheld, replaced with artifice so polished that it becomes its own truth. David is a sessional academic at the University of Queensland.

Experience
  • 2024–present Sessional Academic, University of Queensland
  • 2021–2025 Doctor of Philosophy, University of the Sunshine Coast
Education
  • 2025 University of the Sunshine Coast, Doctor of Philosophy
  • 2021 University of the Sunshine Coast, Master (Research)

The Conversation

MENAFN24112025000199003603ID1110391228



The Conversation

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search