David Forrest
- Sessional Academic in Creative Writing, The University of Queensland
David Forrest is a Doctor of Philosophy in Creative Writing at the University of the Sunshine Coast. His primary research interests are authenticity and art forgers' memoir and biography. His PhD (2025) project explores the instability of authenticity and what happens when the authentic is deliberately withheld, replaced with artifice so polished that it becomes its own truth. David is a sessional academic at the University of Queensland.Experience
- 2024–present Sessional Academic, University of Queensland 2021–2025 Doctor of Philosophy, University of the Sunshine Coast
- 2025 University of the Sunshine Coast, Doctor of Philosophy 2021 University of the Sunshine Coast, Master (Research)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
BTCC Exchange Supercharges Black Friday 2025 With 2 Million USDT In Rewards Plus Exclusive JJJ Signed Prizes
CommentsNo comment