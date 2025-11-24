$def_Meta
Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Audrey T. Lin

Audrey T. Lin


2025-11-24 03:12:13
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Research Associate in Anthropology, Smithsonian Institution
Profile Articles Activity

My research focuses on ancient DNA, domestication, molecular evolution, and viruses. I am based at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City and am a Research Associate at the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History.

Experience
  • –present Research Associate, Smithsonian Institution
  • –present Postdoctoral fellow, American Museum of Natural History
Education
  • 2020 University of Oxford, DPhil Evolutionary Biology

The Conversation

MENAFN24112025000199003603ID1110391225



The Conversation

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search