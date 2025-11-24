Audrey T. Lin

My research focuses on ancient DNA, domestication, molecular evolution, and viruses. I am based at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City and am a Research Associate at the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.