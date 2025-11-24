Audrey T. Lin
- Research Associate in Anthropology, Smithsonian Institution
My research focuses on ancient DNA, domestication, molecular evolution, and viruses. I am based at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City and am a Research Associate at the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History.Experience
- –present Research Associate, Smithsonian Institution –present Postdoctoral fellow, American Museum of Natural History
- 2020 University of Oxford, DPhil Evolutionary Biology
