Coalition Of Willing To Discuss Progress Of Geneva Negotiations Starmer

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Sky News, he stated this during a trip to Peterborough, Ukrinform reports.

"Talks in Geneva are ongoing, and we are making progress, and that is a good thing. Everybody is absolutely focused on what we need to get out of this, and that is a just and lasting peace," Starmer said.

He emphasized that "both of those words matter."

"It's got to be just, and obviously matters for Ukraine have to be determined by Ukraine, but it's also got to be lasting, and it's got to endure. So that's the focus. There's more work to do," Starmer stressed.

According to him, a virtual meeting of the Coalition of the Willing is planned for tomorrow.

"As you know, along with President Macron we will host a coalition of willing call to further discuss the progress that is being made, and I hope, can be made, towards the thing that matters above all else, which is a just and lasting peace, which matters for Ukraine, but it also matters for all of us, because the conflict in Ukraine has had a direct impact here in the United Kingdom. So progress, yes, more work to do, but we've all got our sleeves rolled up, ready to put in those hard yards, hopefully to get to the right outcome," he said.

The Defense Committee in the British Parliament issued a statement emphasizing that the government must support Ukraine during the current peace negotiations.

"The international community cannot and must not endorse any settlement that merely reflects the demands of President Putin, or that rewards aggression, annexation, or the violation of the most basic norms of international law," the statement said.

It also stressed: "We must reject entirely the Russian concept of peace which includes Ukrainian sacrifice of territory and so-called neutrality."

US peace plan requires revision, coordination with Europe – Macron

The committee stated that the governments of the UK and other European countries must be ready to actively support credible negotiations and security guarantees, strengthen Ukraine's position, and ensure that the foundations of peace reflect justice, sovereignty, and the right of nations to choose their own path.

"Ukraine has shown extraordinary resilience. It deserves nothing less than our full moral, diplomatic, and practical support, including continued military aid, as it seeks a peace that secures its freedom and its future," the British parliamentarians emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported, the first session of negotiations between the Ukrainian and American delegations took place in Geneva the day before.

