Search Underway In Ternopil For Remains Of People Missing After Russian Attack

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Main Department of the National Police in Ternopil region reported this, Ukrinform states.

“Investigation teams arrive daily at a site outside the city where hundreds of tonnes of debris from Stus Street and 15 Kvitnia Street have been transported. They unfold each layer of the destroyed structures and manually go through the areas in search of anything that could help determine the fate of the missing,” the statement reads.

According to Andrii Voitko, senior forensic specialist of the Ternopil District Police Department, whenever any fragment of human remains is found, it is photographed, collected, and sent for examination to identify DNA and the person. Regardless of the condition of the remains, modern technology allows specialists to extract DNA samples and establish identity.

As reported earlier, the number of people killed in the Russian strike on Ternopil has risen to 34.

“Over the past few days, several bone fragments have been found, some of which have already been sent for genetic testing. We are not stopping and continue doing everything possible to find every person,” said regional police chief Serhii Ziubanenko.

Canine handlers with service dogs are also involved. Among them is Keri, a shepherd dog specializing in the search for bodies and body fragments.

“In this case, we are searching for the remains of those killed and possibly their personal belongings that might still be in the debris. She looks for items that may have been soaked with bodily fluids,” explained Volodymyr Antoniuk, a canine inspector at the Ternopil Region Police Canine Center.

Search and rescue operations incomplete after four days

According to Inna Vivchar, a senior investigator of the Ternopil Region Police Investigation Department, as of yesterday, five fragments of bone and soft tissue had been found. They are immediately delivered to the Forensic Medical Morgue, where examinations are carried out and biological samples are taken from tubular bones whenever possible. In parallel, bone fragments are collected for genetic molecular testing to identify the bodies.

As reported by Ukrinform, in the morning of November 19, Russian forces attacked Ternopil with strike drones and missiles. Two residential apartment buildings were hit.

On November 22, search and rescue operations in Ternopil - which lasted four days - were completed. The death toll from the Russian strike has risen to 34.