Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan And Brunei Darussalam Marking 30Th Anniversary Of Diplomatic Ties (PHOTO)

Azerbaijan And Brunei Darussalam Marking 30Th Anniversary Of Diplomatic Ties (PHOTO)


2025-11-24 03:10:52
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. Today marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Brunei Darussalam, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs wrote on its X page, Trend reports.

"We extend our sincere congratulations and best wishes to the Government and People of Brunei Darussalam," the ministry emphasized.

MENAFN24112025000187011040ID1110391184



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search