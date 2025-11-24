Guizhou Bank Mountain Culture, Tourism And Outdoor Sports Equipment Exhibition Kicks Off, Presenting A Panorama Of Industry Innovation

MENAFN - GetNews) The 2025 International Mountain Tourism and Outdoor Sports Conference, hosted by the International Mountain Tourism Alliance (IMTA), was successfully held on November 11 in Guiyang City, Guizhou Province. Centered around the theme "Integration of Culture, Tourism and Sports for a High-Quality Life," the conference featured a series of events. Among them, the "Bank of Guizhou - Mountain Culture, Tourism and Outdoor Sports Equipment Exhibition," exclusively titled by Bank of Guizhou, made a splendid appearance at the Guizhou International Convention Center. The exhibition featured three interconnected core sections, presenting a comprehensive and innovative picture of the mountain culture, tourism, and sports industry through an integrated model of "Culture + Equipment + Services," which attracted numerous industry guests and outdoor enthusiasts.







The exhibition offered a tangible, interactive, and playful way to unlock new "outdoor+" scenarios, allowing visitors to redefine "outdoor life" through interaction-from the tech-driven engagement with DJI's drones and robotic dogs to the hardcore assembly of off-road motorcycles and SUVs; and from one-stop tasting of local flavors like PURETEA, "ZEALOUS Coffee," and TRIPMOTO Craft Beer, to immersive experiences of mountain caving and water sports.

A representative from DJI said, "DJI has always been committed to outdoor sports, using aerial photography to discover new landscapes and explore the world from different perspectives. The DJI Mavic and Air series drones we brought to the event serve as a medium to expand our customer channels and allow more people to experience the charm of our products."

Mountain outdoors are not just about equipment; they also carry lifestyle. The Austrian brand NORTHLAND presented customized apparel for mountain hiking, integrating moisture-wicking technology with fashion aesthetics. The TRIPMOTO Off-Road Motorcycle Club brought professional off-road racing bikes to the exhibition, letting the audience experience the speed and passion of mountain motorcycling. Beilai Industrial and U-Camp displayed a full range of equipment from beginner to professional levels, showcasing the continuous advancement of Chinese manufacturing in the outdoor field.

The local Guizhou tea brand PURETEA featured its signature products like prickly pear crisps, potato chips, and matcha powder, which differ from its daily beverage offerings. "Portability" was its theme for participation. A representative stated that the featured items were primarily designed for outdoor life, providing enthusiasts with delicious, portable, and pure options. Additionally, aligning with the season and local culture, PURETEA launched the Guiyang Autumn-Brewed Red Kiwi Americano, aiming to strengthen the brand's connection to the outdoor lifestyle and convey authentic Guizhou flavors.

"We are not just displaying products; we are conveying a lifestyle philosophy connected to nature," said a representative of U-Camp. As an outdoor brand focused on refined living experiences, adventure, events, and video documentation, it integrates music, art, and environmental protection into the outdoor experience, hoping to inspire more people to step out of the city and find a new lifestyle in nature.

Technology empowers cultural tourism, and AI is reshaping outdoor experiences. The "Mystery Blind Box" created by Mafengwo and content creator Wanwan Youth Travel attracted many visitors. Using the blind box immersive space as a carrier, combined with AI guidebooks, AI travel photography, and embodied intelligent equipment, it demonstrated how digitalization is redefining the boundaries of outdoor travel, stimulating industry innovation and entrepreneurial inspiration to jointly build a new ecology integrating culture, sports, and tourism. The exhibition also featured a new caving experience at Shilong Cave, jointly created by Mafengwo, Wanwan Youth Travel, and Qingzhen Guanyou Village. It integrates activities like floating, snorkeling, trekking, and paddleboarding, complemented by professional travel photography services and cave meditation. Since its launch in August 2024, it has attracted over 12,000 visitors, 95% of whom are from outside Guizhou Province, making it a significant platform for promoting Guizhou's mountain culture to a wider audience.

From products to platforms, and from ideas to practice, this exhibition spanned the entire industry chain ecosystem, comprehensively covering upstream resource development, midstream service provision, and downstream consumption extension, and outlining a new path for the integration of mountain culture, tourism, and sports.

"I never knew mountain tourism could be so substantial," remarked a visitor. "It's not just about viewing the scenery but truly integrating into the scenario and experiencing a deep dialogue between culture and nature."

A billion-dollar market is on the rise, and mountain tourism is booming. Format innovation is building a diverse consumption ecology, shifting mountain tourism from "simple sightseeing" to "comprehensive vacations." New formats like glamping, ecological study tours, wellness stays, and in-depth experiences have become important growth drivers. By creating immersive consumption experiences through "scenario + content," this exhibition effectively links industry and the public, promoting resource integration and model innovation, and serving as a key path to unlocking new growth potential for mountain tourism.

The exhibition will be open to the public for free until November 13. During this period, visitors can also participate in diverse activities such as equipment experiences, intangible cultural heritage interactions, and themed sharing sessions, allowing citizens to engage with mountain culture and embrace outdoor sports, thereby fostering a new industrial ecology of "public participation and whole-chain success."