The opulent Royal Gala of the 8th We Care for Humanity (WCH) Royal Summit was punctuated by a powerful and heartfelt Tribute to the Patron of Honor, The Honorable Ponnala Lakshmaiah, recognizing his decades of dedication to public service and empowerment. The tribute was the emotional center of the evening, introduced by WCH Founder, HRH Maha Putri Mariam Leonor Torres Mastura, who personally acknowledged his immense influence on the organization.

HRH Maha Putri Mariam Leonor Torres Mastura introduced the segment by stating, "This tribute is for a man whose vision of service is both profound and actionable. He is not only a global statesman but also an avid supporter of We Care for Humanity. His belief in our mission has been a constant source of strength, and we are privileged to honor a lifetime dedicated to uplifting others."

A Life Defined by Legacy

The tribute celebrated Hon. Lakshmaiah's distinguished career, highlighting his journey from humble beginnings to significant political influence, notably:



His background as a Mechanical Engineer who earned a Master of Science degree from Oklahoma State University, where he was inducted into the Hall of Fame.

His four terms as a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA).

His impactful role as Minister for Information Technology and Communications for the state of Andhra Pradesh, where he pioneered e-governance systems and IT investment. His commitment to philanthropy through the Ponnala Foundation, which supports education by recognizing excellence in mathematics.

Global Leaders Offer High Praise The official tribute was delivered by a coalition of international leaders, emphasizing Hon. Lakhsmaiah's global impact:

H.E. Ivo Josipović, Former President of Croatia, offered a statesman's view: "The Honorable Laksmaiah stands as a powerful example of integrity. He used his position not for personal gain, but to ensure that the foundational resources-water, technology, education-reached the citizens who needed it most. He has proven that true public service requires relentless persistence."

HRM Nana (King) Akomanyi Essandoh V, Sovereign Ruler of the Kingdom of Gomoa Odumase, Ghana, spoke to his humanitarian reach:"His journey from engineer to politician to philanthropist shows a continuous effort to build bridges. His foundation's commitment to education is a gift to the future of India and the world. We honor him not just as a statesman, but as a true elder in global development."

Her Majesty Queen Dr. Dhadja Raden Ayu Mgad. Yani Wss Kuswodijoyo, Ruler of the Sultanate Sumenep, emphasized his role as a connector of communities: "We see in the Honorable Laksmaiah a leader who understands that power is only meaningful when used to empower the marginalized. His lifelong commitment to the Backward Classes and rural employment is a timeless lesson in compassionate governance that resonates with all our royal houses."