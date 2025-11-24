From Classroom To Consulting: How Students Help Businesses Explore Supplemental Markets

MENAFN - GetNews) Business education works best when theory meets the real world. At The University of Texas Permian Basin (UTPB), Dr. Jingbo Zhang is putting that idea into practice. Her approach goes far beyond traditional lectures: she creates opportunities for students to work directly with companies and tackle real business challenges standout example came when she led a team of MBA students through a consulting project for a local company considering entry into the windmill supplemental markets. What began as a classroom assignment in Marketing Management quickly evolved into a professional consulting engagement that gave students a chance to apply their skills, collect data, and present actionable insights.

A Project Rooted in Practice

“When I teach Marketing Management, I want students to walk away not only knowing the frameworks, but also being able to apply them to real strategic questions,” Dr. Zhang explains.“This project gave them the opportunity to do both.”

The client, a regional company exploring diversification, wanted to know whether the supplemental markets surrounding the windmill industry presented a viable business opportunity. The challenge was open-ended, but that was intentional. Students were tasked with approaching it the way consultants would: by gathering information, evaluating market conditions, and presenting evidence-based recommendations.

Methods in Action: From Surveys to Data Analysis

Guided by Dr. Zhang, the MBA cohort used a range of research methods to tackle the project. Students conducted interviews with stakeholders to understand perceptions and potential demand. They designed and distributed surveys to collect quantitative data from target audiences. They also gathered secondary data, analyzing industry reports, supply chain information, and competitor activity.

“The research design was a critical part of the learning,” Dr. Zhang says.“Students had to decide which methods were appropriate, how to structure questions, and how to ensure they got reliable results.”

The data analysis stage was equally important. Students practiced transforming raw responses into meaningful insights, using statistical techniques to identify trends, evaluate demand, and assess risk. By doing so, they learned not just how to collect data, but how to tell a compelling story with it.

Real Insights, Real Impact

At the end of the semester, the team delivered a comprehensive report to the client. Their findings provided clarity on the size and growth of supplemental markets, the challenges of entering a competitive space, and strategies for positioning if the company chose to move forward.

For the business, the project offered valuable insights at no cost. For the students, it was a chance to step into the role of consultants, practicing both analytical rigor and client communication.

“Students realized that their work could have an immediate impact,” Dr. Zhang notes.“That sense of responsibility made them more invested in the process.”

Building Confidence and Skills

The consulting project gave students more than technical training. It taught them how to manage ambiguity, balance teamwork with individual responsibility, and communicate findings persuasively.

For many, it was also their first time conducting interviews with business professionals, running survey campaigns, and preparing an executive-level report. These experiences built confidence that will carry over into job interviews and future careers.

A Teaching Model for the Future

Dr. Zhang sees projects like this as central to the future of business education.

“Consulting projects transform the classroom into a laboratory,” she explains.“They prepare students to think critically, act professionally, and bridge the gap between theory and practice.”

Her hope is to continue offering more consulting-style projects across different industries, giving students repeated chances to sharpen their skills while helping local businesses make informed decisions.

Closing the Gap Between Learning and Doing

For Dr. Zhang, the project is part of a broader vision: building marketers who are both analytical and adaptable.

“My mission is to prepare students for the complexity of today's marketplace,” she says.“By engaging them in research-driven consulting, they don't just learn about marketing-they practice it.”

In the process, students discover that marketing is not just a subject, but a tool for creating value. And when classroom lessons intersect with real-world business challenges, both students and companies stand to benefit.

(Written by Jessie Epstein)