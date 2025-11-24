403
US FDIC-Insured Institutions Report Return On Assets Of 1.27 Pct In Q3-'25
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Nov 24 (KUNA) -- The US Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) released on Monday the results of its latest Quarterly Banking Profile, a comprehensive summary of financial results based on reports from 4,379 insured commercial banks and savings institutions.
In the third quarter 2025, insured depository institutions reported a return on assets (ROA) ratio of 1.27 percent and aggregate net income of USD 79.3 billion, an increase of USD 9.4 billion (13.5 percent) from the prior quarter.
The report attributed the rise in net income to lower provision expense and higher net interest income, according to the report.
Strong net interest income growth and a reduction in provision expense, primarily related to last quarter's large bank acquisition, drove the quarterly increase in earnings.
Community bank net income and net interest margin increased from the prior quarter.
Asset quality metrics remained generally favorable, though weakness in certain portfolios persisted.
Loan growth continued from the prior quarter, while domestic deposits increased for the fifth consecutive quarter.
The deposit insurance fund reserve ratio increased four basis points to 1.40 percent, the report added. (end)
