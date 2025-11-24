403
Egypt Rejects Any Unilateral Actions In Horn Of Africa
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Nov 24 (KUNA) -- Egyptian Prime Minister Dr. Mostafa Madbouly affirmed on Monday his country's rejection of any unilateral actions in the Horn of Africa or the Red Sea region that could threaten the sovereignty of any state and exacerbate tensions in the region.
In a statement, the Egyptian cabinet said the remarks came during a speech delivered by Madbouly at the "Peace, Security, Governance, and Multilateralism" session held as part of the 7th African Union-European Union Summit in Luanda, Angola, with the participation of numerous African and European leaders and officials.
Madbouly added that Egypt will continue to support all sincere efforts aimed at preserving the security and stability of the African continent and building a more balanced and equitable international system, based on the firm conviction that Africa's security is an integral part of Egypt's and the world's security.
The Egyptian premier emphasized Egypt's full commitment to the unified African position regarding the reform of the UN Security Council, reiterating its call for European partners to support efforts to reform international financial institutions and make them more responsive to the needs of African countries, particularly concerning technology transfer and access to concessional financing.
He noted that the African Union has made progress in building and activating its peace and security architecture, with significant support from the European Union.
However, the numerous conflicts and crises plaguing the continent remain the most prominent challenge facing Africa, negatively impacting sincere efforts to achieve the development goals outlined in Agenda 2063.
The Egyptian Prime Minister also highlighted his country's emphasis on the importance of national ownership, the preservation of state institutions, and full commitment to the African Union's established principles of maintaining the sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity of each member state. (end)
