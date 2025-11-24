UAE Seeks To Build Momentum At Ambiente Exhibition In Germany

UAE businesses are set to capitalise on one of the world's most powerful consumer goods marketplaces as Ambiente, Christmasworld and Creativeworld return to Frankfurt from 6-10 February 2026, offering Emirates-based companies an unparalleled platform to expand their international reach and forge strategic partnerships across Europe and beyond.

The UAE's presence at the trio of world-leading trade fairs reflects the country's ambitious drive to position itself as a key player in the global consumer goods sector. The UAE pavilion was among the key country pavilions on spotlight at this year's edition of the event along with China, India, Turkey and Italy.

Ambiente, the world's leading consumer goods trade fair, brings together over 3,750 exhibitors and more than 105,000 visitors annually, creating a comprehensive marketplace spanning dining, living, giving and interior design. When combined with Christmasworld's focus on seasonal decoration and festive items, and Creativeworld's emphasis on hobby and craft supplies, the three co-located events form an ecosystem that attracted 147,684 visitors from over 170 countries in 2025.

For UAE exhibitors, the appeal lies not merely in the scale of the event, but in its strategic positioning at the crossroads of global trade. The fairs' exceptional global profile – with 87% of exhibitors coming from outside Germany – creates ideal conditions for Emirates-based companies seeking to expand beyond regional markets and establish themselves on the European stage.

“This will mark our second participation at Ambiente, and we are truly delighted to be back once again. Ambiente is not just an exhibition - it is a meeting point where creativity, craftsmanship, and the spirit of global connection come together. Over the past two years, we have been expanding our presence across Europe, and it has become clear that Frankfurt is the beating heart of international design and trade. The opportunity to meet buyers from more than 170 countries in one vibrant setting, under the outstanding organization of Messe Frankfurt, is truly an unparalleled experience. For us, this event is not only about showcasing our creations; it is an opportunity to share our passion, connect with visionary minds, and contribute to shaping the future of Crystal Arc on the global stage,” said Mustansir Golwala, Managing Director of Crystal Arc.

The UAE's participation comes at a pivotal moment for global consumer goods trade. As markets navigate economic uncertainty and shifting consumption patterns, Ambiente, Christmasworld and Creativeworld 2026 operate under the theme“Make the market moment yours” – a recognition that success in today's landscape requires more than chance encounters. The fairs offer innovative matchmaking tools, AI-powered lead generation, and curated product segments designed to create efficient, measurable connections that extend well beyond the five-day event.

The 2026 edition introduces several enhancements that will benefit UAE exhibitors. Ambiente debuts an Interior Design & Architecture Hub curated by interior designer Katty Schiebeck, alongside a new Kitchen Show featuring live cooking demonstrations in Galleria 1.

“We are pleased that exhibitors from the United Arab Emirates will once again be part of Ambiente 2026 in Frankfurt. The Middle East is an important region for our international network, and the participation of UAE companies – many of which bring strong retail and design expertise – underlines the global relevance of our trade fair formats. Our events offer a valuable platform for international exchange and new business opportunities across markets and cultures,” said Julia Uherek, Vice President Consumer Goods Fairs at Messe Frankfurt Exhibition GmbH.

The expansion of the Contract Business & Hospitality Interiors segment opens fresh opportunities for UAE companies targeting the commercial sector, whilst Christmasworld's new Coffee & Connect networking lounge facilitates informal business discussions in a relaxed setting.

“With more than 70 percent international trade visitors at Ambiente – many of them decision-makers or involved in purchasing processes – UAE exhibitors are connecting with precisely the audience needed to accelerate their international growth. Frankfurt provides not just a showcase, but a strategic platform for UAE businesses to navigate market transformation and open new channels for sustainable expansion,” commented Philipp Ferger, Vice President Consumer Goods Fairs at Messe Frankfurt Exhibition GmbH, as well as Managing Director of nmedia GmbH.