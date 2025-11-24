Abu Dhabi T10: Royal Champs' England World Cup Hero Remains Defiant

Royal Champs are gasping for breath at the bottom of the table in the Abu Dhabi T10 with just three rounds to go.

But Jason Roy would hope to draw inspiration from his 2019 World Cup heroics for England to help the franchise stage a stirring fightback.

Recommended For You

Back in 2019, Roy was fearless and relentless, launching stunning assaults on the bowlers as England overcame a poor start to reach the semifinal before clinching the title with a dramatic Super Over win over New Zealand at Lord's.

Now the 35-year-old must turn back the clock and produce match-winning knocks for Royal Champs, who are still looking for their first win of the Abu Dhabi T10 campaign.

Roy was superb - 42 off 25 balls - against Ajman Titans on Sunday, but his knock failed to drag the Royal Champs over the line.

In three of their four games so far, the Champs put up valiant fights, only to fumble in the final overs.

Roy remains confident, though.

"A few things haven't been working well for us, but we're working hard to get the right mix and balance in the team. It's T10 cricket – it's just that one match to get the momentum back, and I'm confident this team will bounce back," the star batsman said.

Despite the defeats, Roy maintained that the team morale was high in the dressing room.

"Having guys like Angelo Mathews and Shakib Al Hasan in the dressing room is invaluable. Their experience in pressure situations and different formats brings so much to the group," he said.

"With Sir Courtney Walsh at the helm, guiding us, we have the leadership and knowledge to turn this around. As a unit, we're backing ourselves and backing each other."

However, the South Africa-born player admitted that it's not easy to cope with the demands of the game's shortest format.

"Fitness and recovery are crucial in such a gruelling schedule. We're managing our resources carefully to ensure everyone is at their best when called upon," he said.

The Royal Champs will take on the Aspin Stallions in their next game on November 26.