Meet The 'Sharjah Ant', Newly Discovered Rare Species In Wadi Shees

Sharjah has announced the discovery of a new and rare ant species in Wadi Shees. Officially documented under the scientific name Carebara Sharjahensis - Sharjah Ant, the discovery was made by the through the Al Dhaid Wildlife Centre.

Unique characteristics

Carebara Sharjahensis bears partial resemblance to a species recorded in Zimbabwe, yet it displays distinct anatomical features. Most notably, the ant has well-developed lateral horns on both sides of the head, accompanied by fine sensory hairs.

Recommended For You

The ant also possesses a uniform yellow colouration and several precise structural traits in the head and thorax, according to the study by Dr Mustafa Sharaf from EPAA's Al Dhaid Wildlife Center.

Only a single specimen of the new species, classified as a“soldier” ant, was found, despite repeated visits to the site. This rarity suggests that the species inhabits highly specialised microhabitats and likely follows a subterranean lifestyle, making it extremely difficult to detect.

This discovery also represents the first documented record of the Carebara genus in the UAE and only the third known species of this genus in the Arabian Peninsula.

These characteristics confirm that the newly discovered species exhibits clear uniqueness, making it an important addition to the region's biological richness.

This new scientific achievement adds to and biodiversity conservation and marks a significant addition to EPAA's ongoing efforts to monitor local wildlife and study endemic species within the Hajar Mountains, one of the richest ecological regions in the UAE.