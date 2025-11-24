Fourteen Teams Eye Seven Qualifying Spots For FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Fourteen national teams will compete in the qualifying stage to secure seven spots for the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025, which will be hosted in Doha from December 1 to 18. The teams will compete for these spots through qualification matches held in the Qatari capital.

The seven qualification matches will take place on Nov. 25 and 26. The opening match will feature Mauritania against Kuwait tomorrow at Jassim bin Hamad Stadium at Al Sadd Sports Club. It is an unpredictable encounter between two teams with strong players, each aiming to book a place once again in this major Arab competition.

The Kuwaiti national team enter the qualifiers relying on their history in the Arab Cup, having participated in eight of the previous ten editions. They aim to bounce back from failing to qualify for the most recent edition, hosted by Qatar in 2021, after losing to Bahrain 2-0 in the qualifiers, as well as from exiting the third round of the Asian Qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup 2026. Meanwhile, Mauritania aim to secure what would be their third appearance in the tournament, having featured in the 1985 edition in Saudi Arabia and the 2021 edition in Qatar, while also seeking to bounce back from missing out on qualification for the Africa Cup of Nations to be held in Morocco at the end of December.

In another match, Syria will face South Sudan at Grand Hamad Stadium at Al Arabi Club. On paper, Syria holds the advantage given the strong quality of the players, in addition to the expected large support from Syrian fans in Doha, who enjoyed the atmosphere of the tournament's previous edition.

South Sudan, on the other hand, hope to qualify for the Arab Cup for the first time and to overcome the disappointment of failing to reach the previous edition after their 3-0 loss to Jordan in the qualifiers.

Syria seek not only to qualify but also to achieve strong results in the upcoming edition after exiting the group stage last time. The team finished third in their group with three points from a single victory over Tunisia (2-0) and two losses to the UAE and Mauritania by identical scorelines (1-2).

Meanwhile, Palestine will face Libya Tuesday at Thani bin Jassim Stadium at Al Gharafa Club in another unpredictable match, given the close level between the two teams and their shared determination to secure a qualifying spot.

Libya hop to return to the Arab Cup after failing to reach the finals in the last edition, following a 1-0 loss to Sudan. The team looks to build on the strong performances shown during the African qualifiers for the World Cup 2026, despite not succeeding in reaching the tournament.

Palestine, in turn, seeks to qualify for the finals once again after reaching the previous edition by defeating Comoros in the qualifiers. However, they exited in the group stage after a 0-4 loss to Morocco and 1-5 to Jordan, and a 1-1- draw with Saudi Arabia.

Four matches will be held on Wednesday, as part of the qualifiers for the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025, which will be hosted by Doha from Dec.1-18.

The first match will see Oman face Somalia at Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium, a repeat of their encounter in the qualifiers for the previous edition of the tournament, which ended at that time in a 2-1 victory for Oman.

The Somali national team seeks to achieve the goal it failed to reach in the last edition, while the Omani team aims to qualify for the second time in its history after securing a place through the previous qualifiers.

Oman delivered satisfactory results in the 2021 Arab Cup, advancing to the second round with four points after defeating Bahrain (3-0), drawing with Iraq (1-1), and losing to Qatar (1-2), before being eliminated by Tunisia (1-2) in the quarterfinals.

At Jassim bin Hamad Stadium, Djibouti will face Bahrain in a match where Djibouti seeks to make its first-ever appearance in the Arab Cup, after failing to qualify in the previous edition following a 1-0 loss to Lebanon. In contrast, Bahrain hopes to return to the tournament and go further than it did in the previous edition after it exited in the group stage with just one point from a goalless draw with Iraq and two losses to Qatar and Oman (0-1 and 0-3 respectively).

Although the odds are in Bahrain's favor due to its greater experience and capabilities, Djibouti dreams of causing an upset to secure its first-ever appearance in the upcoming edition.

Grand Hamad Stadium will host another match between Comoros and Yemen, with both sides sharing a single aim: qualifying for the tournament. Comoros hopes to make its first Arab Cup appearance and to redeem its failure in the previous qualifiers when it lost to Palestine.

On the other hand, the Yemeni national team seeks victory and a return to the Arab Cup atmosphere after failing to qualify for the last edition held in Doha in 2021, where it lost against Mauritania 2-0.

The Arab Cup Qatar 2025 qualifiers will conclude with a strong match between Sudan and Lebanon at Thani bin Jassim Stadium, a match expected to feature fierce competition between two teams eager to secure their place in the major Arab event.