Ministry Of Justice Launches New Electronic Payment Gateway Offering Multiple Options

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Ministry of Justice has launched a new electronic payment gateway as part of its efforts to develop its digital services and enhance the user experience.

The new gateway was designed in collaboration with the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology and Qatar National Bank (QNB) to provide a more advanced and secure payment system. This aligns with the Ministry of Justice's digital transformation plan, which has converted most of its services to electronic services, including fully automated transactions.

The new gateway offers multiple payment options to suit various users, including Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Hyman, in addition to accepting all bank cards. This contributes to a smooth and fast payment experience across electronic platforms and the mobile application.

The new gateway will enhance transparency and facilitate the tracking of financial transactions. It will also improve the efficiency of monitoring revenues collected through digital channels and simplify fee refund procedures through a dedicated financial management page, ensuring faster processing of requests and increased performance efficiency.

This achievement reflects the Ministry of Justice's commitment to continuing to modernize its digital infrastructure and provide more advanced and reliable services, in line with the state's direction towards comprehensive digital transformation and enhancing the quality of services provided to citizens and residents.