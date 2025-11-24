USD/CAD Forecast 24/11: Buying Interest Builds (Video)
- USD/CAD continues to oscillate between firm resistance at 1.41 and major support near 1.40, with broader fundamentals favoring gradual U.S. dollar strength. Pullbacks appear to offer buying opportunities unless the pair breaks below the 200-day EMA.
The Canadian economy is a bit sluggish while the U.S. economy remains somewhat strong. There is also a question about oil, which typically helps the Canadian dollar, although not as much against the greenback anymore. Oil is currently very weak. With all of this, and the interest rate differential still favoring the United States, it makes sense that this market continues to move higher eventually. It is unlikely to be an explosive move, but rather a grind higher, with traders buying dips to find value and collect the swap at the end of each session.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewIt is not until the pair breaks down below the 200-day EMA at the 1.3912 level that the trend might be considered over. This has been a nice, gentle, rounded bottoming pattern, suggesting the move could have longevity.Ready trade our USD/CAD Forex forecast? Here's some of the best regulated forex brokers in Canada to check out.
