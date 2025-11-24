403
Gold Analysis 24/11: Waiting For Buying Opportunity (Chart)
Today's Gold Analysis Overview:
- The overall of Gold Trend: Neutral. Today's Gold Support Points: $4010 – $3960 – $3900 per ounce. Today's Gold Resistance Points: $4090 – $4130 – $4200 per ounce.
- Sell gold from the resistance level of $4130 with a target of $3980 and a stop-loss at $4180. Buy gold from the support level of $3970 with a target of $4150 and a stop-loss at $3920.
Therefore, we expect trading within narrow ranges during this shortened trading week due to the US holidays.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewTrading Advice:Be warned that gold movements in very narrow ranges for an extended period may be followed by a sudden, strong move in one direction or the other Price Volatility in the Coming DaysKeep in mind that traders will look to the US Federal Reserve for decisive guidance, as gold prices continue to fluctuate, especially after the stir caused by Artificial Intelligence (AI) stock prices. Many gold analysts see neutral market opportunities or exposure to new selling pressures. Given the lack of any change in underlying fundamentals and the fact that central bank purchases have not declined, the decline and neutrality in gold prices have been exaggerated.Overall, the new week's trading will see a number of important economic data releases over the first three days, as the US government continues to address the fallout from the shutdown. Tomorrow, financial markets will receive the US Producer Price Index (PPI) and retail sales reports for September, as well as pending home sales for October. Then, on Wednesday, traders will be watching a slew of data ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, including durable goods orders, preliminary Q3 GDP, personal consumption expenditures (PCE), new home sales, and weekly jobless claims. US markets will be closed on Thursday for Thanksgiving. Meanwhile, they will reopen on Friday, no other significant data releases are scheduled.Ready to trade our Gold forecast? We've shortlisted the most trusted Gold brokers in the industry for you.
