Gold Analysis 24/11: Waiting For Buying Opportunity (Chart)



The overall of Gold Trend: Neutral.

Today's Gold Support Points: $4010 – $3960 – $3900 per ounce. Today's Gold Resistance Points: $4090 – $4130 – $4200 per ounce.

Today's Gold Analysis Overview:



Sell gold from the resistance level of $4130 with a target of $3980 and a stop-loss at $4180. Buy gold from the support level of $3970 with a target of $4150 and a stop-loss at $3920.

Today's Gold Trading Signals:Technical Analysis of Gold Price (XAU/USD) Today:

The calming of tensions regarding the continuation of the US government shutdown and the market's dismissal of a US interest rate cut at the December 2025 meeting brought new selling transactions to the gold trading market. Consequently, gold bulls were unable to break above the $4132 per ounce resistance last week. According to gold trading company platforms, spot gold prices retreated to the $4022 per ounce support level before closing the week stable around the $4065 per ounce level, awaiting factors to stimulate either the bears or the bulls to move in one direction.

According to the performance on the daily chart and gold analysts' forecasts, the direction of the technical indicators confirms neutral performance. The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is stable around a reading of 52 and the neutral line of 50. At the same time, the MACD indicator lines are leaning downward. We see that gold bulls are watching for a return to stability above the $4200 per ounce resistance, and thus are preparing for stronger upward breakouts.

The scenario of a decline in the price of gold during this timeframe will be strengthened by a move towards the support levels of $3970 and $3880 per ounce, which are simultaneously new buying opportunities for gold. The market will continue to react to signals from global central bank officials regarding monetary policy easing, led by the US, as well as the level of investor risk appetite and the figures for global central bank gold bullion purchases.

Therefore, we expect trading within narrow ranges during this shortened trading week due to the US holidays.

EURUSD Chart by TradingViewTrading Advice:

Be warned that gold movements in very narrow ranges for an extended period may be followed by a sudden, strong move in one direction or the other Price Volatility in the Coming Days

Keep in mind that traders will look to the US Federal Reserve for decisive guidance, as gold prices continue to fluctuate, especially after the stir caused by Artificial Intelligence (AI) stock prices. Many gold analysts see neutral market opportunities or exposure to new selling pressures. Given the lack of any change in underlying fundamentals and the fact that central bank purchases have not declined, the decline and neutrality in gold prices have been exaggerated.

Overall, the new week's trading will see a number of important economic data releases over the first three days, as the US government continues to address the fallout from the shutdown. Tomorrow, financial markets will receive the US Producer Price Index (PPI) and retail sales reports for September, as well as pending home sales for October. Then, on Wednesday, traders will be watching a slew of data ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, including durable goods orders, preliminary Q3 GDP, personal consumption expenditures (PCE), new home sales, and weekly jobless claims. US markets will be closed on Thursday for Thanksgiving. Meanwhile, they will reopen on Friday, no other significant data releases are scheduled.

