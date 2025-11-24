403
Team Spirit Lifts Sixth Consecutive Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Continental Championships Title, Makes MLBB Esports History In Season 6
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) The team will advance to the M7 World Championship (M7), hosted by MOONTON Games, the international video game company SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 24 November 2025 - Team Spirit (TS) have etched their names into Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB) Esports history. The team (formerly known as Deus Vult) are now the first to secure six consecutive titles across all MLBB leagues following their MLBB Continental Championships (MCC) Season 6 victory. The Eastern Europe and Central Asia (EECA) champions swept the Grand Finals with a 4-0 win over runner-up, Virtus (VP), to cap off their impressive season. Despite falling to VP earlier in the Playoffs, TS fought their way through the Lower Bracket Finals to reclaim the championship. The team will advance to the M7 World Championship (M7) Main Stage MOONTON Games, the international video game company
TS is a regional and international powerhouse-widely regarded as the Dark Horses of the global MLBB stage. The team has consistently delivered strong performances at the M Series, securing top-four finishes at both the M5 and M6 World Championships, proving they stand amongst the world's best. The roster-Alexander "Oneshot" Sharkov, Kemiran "SunsetLover" Kochkarov, Anton "Hiko" Pak, Mathaios "KidBomba" Panagiotis Chatzilakos, and Stanislav "SAWO" Reshnyak-blends veteran experience with strategic gameplay, making TS a formidable contender in international MLBB Esports.
KidBomba said: "I'm so proud of the boys for this win. Honestly, it still feels unreal that we've made MLBB Esports history-it really makes this victory feel even more special. Virtus put up a tough fight and I'm looking forward to seeing how they do at the M7 Wild Card. As for us, we'll stay focused, keep up our strong performances, and show the world what Team Spirit can do. Hopefully, we can make our region proud and bring back the M Series title to EECA for the first time!"
With their sixth consecutive MCC title secured, TS has cemented their legacy as a dominant force in MLBB Esports heading head into the M7. The team will be aiming to make history once again by bringing home the region's first M Series world title.
Earlier in the Playoffs, VP made a statement in the Upper Bracket Finals, securing a 3-1 victory over the champions and sending them down to the Lower Bracket Finals. The runner-up team has continued to impress, having won the MLBB Mid Season Cup (MSC) at the 2025 Esports World Cup (EWC) Wild Card during their international debut
EECA rounds out MLBB's Great Four
Recognised as the "Dark Horses" of MLBB Esports, EECA has quickly established itself as one of the most competitive regions on the global stage. Six-time MCC champions, TS, have secured consecutive top four finishes at the M Series-a testament to the region's competitiveness on the world stage. Notably, their breakout performance at the M5 marked the beginning of the region's emergence as title contenders.
Building on its growing competitiveness, MCC has continued to push the boundaries of MLBB Esports with implementation of the "Brave Draft ". Introduced in Season 5, the global ban system prevents teams from selecting the same hero twice in a match, challenging athletes widen their hero pools. This saw MCC become the first league leading to an international MLBB tournament to implement this format, setting a new standard for the discipline's competitive gameplay. With increased demand for tactical mastery and versatility, the Brave Draft has forged EECA teams into established challengers, solidifying their place amongst MLBB's Great Four Powers.
Ajay Jilka, Head of Esports – EECA at MOONTON Games
Up against the world's best
From 3 to 25 January, the M7 will be staged in Jakarta, Indonesia
Across the world, MLBB Professional League (MPL) Malaysia made history as Selangor Red Giants OG Esports (SRG) secured the league's first-ever four-peat. The powerhouse team delivered a dominant 4–0 clean sweep MSC 2024 victory-bringing home Malaysia's first international MLBB trophy
In Cambodia, CFU Gaming (CFU) made history by clinching their third consecutive MPL Cambodia championship, emerging victorious through a major comeback in a full BO7 Grand Finals showdown MLBB Super League (MSL) Myanmar Season 2
In China, DianFengYaoGuai (DFYG) staged a dramatic reverse sweep against Guangzhou Gaming (GZG) in the MLBB China Masters Finals to qualify for the M7 Main Stage. After falling 0–2 early in the BO5, DFYG rallied back with unwavering composure to claim a 3–2 victory
In Latin America, Black Sentence was crowned champions of MPL LATAM Season 4, completing an remarkable journey from underdogs to champions. After earning promotion from developmental league, MDL LATAM, the team quickly rose through the ranks to claim the top spot in the region and the M7 Main Stage slot. Their victory highlights the emergence of new esports talent in the region and their inspiring ascent to the international stage.
Meanwhile, ZETA DIVISION reclaimed their place on the global stage after a confident 4–1 victory over LLG Open Sesame in the M7 Japan Qualifier Grand Finals
