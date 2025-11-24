403
QRCS Launches Warm Winter 2025-2026 Campaign
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has launched its annual Warm Winter relief campaign for 2025-2026, under the slogan "In Safe Hands", with the aim of providing heating and food supplies for more than 317,000 beneficiaries in 11 countries.
In a statement, QRCS Secretary-General, Faisal Mohamed Al-Emadi, said, "There is nothing more precious than safety - to feel that your life, property, family, and nation are all safe. However, in a world ravaged by conflicts and disasters, millions have lost that blessing and lacked safe refuge. For them, even basic sustenance has become unattainable.
"With the arrival of winter, they get more desperate for warmth to protect their bodies and comfort their souls. Across the world, during rainfalls and snowstorms, there are people with no roof over their heads, no blankets to protect themselves against the biting cold, and no food to restore some strength and peace of mind.
"Winter is a true test of the ideals of solidarity and compassion - when warmth becomes a means of survival and food becomes a lifeline. Pursuing its mission of giving a helping hand to those exhausted by the cold weather and difficult conditions, QRCS launches its #InSafeHands Warm Winter Campaign 2025-2026, aimed at securing essential winterization supplies and food as vital humanitarian aid from Qatar for thousands of people in need, ensuring them a safer and more dignity-preserving winter.
"All benevolent people in and out of Qatar are invited to join us on this ongoing path of giving. Your donation today will translate into a warmer home, a safely sleeping child, and a family that can rebuild its own life amidst the harsh cold".
According to the action plan, a set of winterization and relief projects are going to be implemented under the campaign, including monthly cash assistance for families with orphans, clothing coupons for students, fully furnished makeshift shelters, winter clothing bags, daily hot meals, food parcels, potable water for internally displaced people (IDPS), infant formula for babies, medications for patients and injuries, winterization kits for poor people, restoration of homes of poor people, heating oil coupons, fully furnished shelter tents for IDPs, winter clothing for orphans and poor people, and housing units for refugees. (QNA)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
