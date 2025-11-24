403
Qatar Selected To Host Global Platform For Disaster Risk Reduction In 2028
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR) in Geneva has announced the selection of the State of Qatar to host the 9th Session of the Ninth Global Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction (GP2028), in recognition of the country's capabilities and commitment to supporting the international agenda for disaster risk reduction.
HE Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations Office in Geneva, Dr. Hind Abdulrahman Al Muftah, said, "The State of Qatar is honored to host the Ninth Global Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction in 2028. This historic milestone reflects our steadfast commitment to advancing resilience, safeguarding communities, and contributing meaningfully to global efforts at a pivotal moment before the conclusion of the Sendai Framework. We look forward to welcoming partners from around the world to Doha, where together we will accelerate collective action, address emerging risks, and help shape the next chapter of international cooperation for a safer and more resilient future."
Qatar's selection was widely welcomed given its vision, capabilities, and dedication to advancing the global disaster risk reduction agenda, as well as its strong political leadership and support for UN agencies and multilateral action.
The GP2028 will be held at a crucial juncture, five years after the mid-term review of the Sendai Framework and two years before its conclusion in 2030, giving the upcoming session strategic importance in shaping the post-2030 vision for disaster risk reduction.
The platform will also represent a pivotal opportunity for the international community to chart a course for disaster risk reduction that goes beyond current frameworks, with Qatar playing a central role in this global endeavor.
