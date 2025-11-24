Webster Bank Supports Opening Of SCO Family Of Services Finance Lab

DIX HILLS, N.Y., November 24, 2025 /3BL/ – Webster Bank, together with SCO Family of Services, a leading provider of essential human services, has opened the newest Webster Bank Finance Lab, a program created to provide local youth and families the skills needed for financial empowerment and future financial well-being. Funded by a $100,000 initial grant from Webster, SCO piloted financial literacy programming for young mothers who reside on their Madonna Heights campus. Finance Lab programming is in development to reach youth served by SCO across the organization.

The Webster Finance Lab program is a signature initiative designed to help nonprofit partners expand financial empowerment programming for youth in their communities. Through financial education tools, learning experiences, and interactive workshops the program helps youth and families avoid common financial pitfalls and strengthen their financial confidence, an essential part of improving socioeconomic mobility. To date, Webster has invested nearly $2.5 million in nine Finance Labs throughout its footprint.

“Collaborating with SCO Family of Services to introduce Long Island's first Finance Lab reflects our shared dedication to uplifting local communities and advancing missions that align with our own,” said Marissa Weidner, Chief Corporate Responsibility Officer at Webster Bank.“At Webster, we continue to prioritize financial education and inclusion as key drivers of economic opportunity in the communities where we live and work.”

The Webster Bank Finance Lab will play a crucial role in empowering youth, including young mothers who reside on SCO's Madonna Heights campus. Madonna Heights provides a supportive and transformative environment for young woman who are overcoming a variety of challenges, such as trauma, mental health issues, intellectual disabilities, and substance use. In response to their unique needs, the Finance Lab offers specialized financial literacy education tailored to meet their specific needs, helping participants build essential skills to achieve financial independence and stability.

“We are deeply grateful to Webster Bank for their continued partnership and commitment to strengthening financial literacy among the youth and young mothers we serve,” said Suzette Gordon, President & CEO of SCO Family of Services.“At SCO, we believe that every young person deserves the opportunity to build a secure and independent future. When our young people are equipped with the right resources and guidance, they are empowered to overcome challenges and step confidently into adulthood. This groundbreaking program will give our participants the tools, knowledge, and confidence to shape their own futures.”

Local and state dignitaries including NYS Assembly Member Kwani O'Pharrow, NYS Assembly Member Steve Stern and Suffolk County Legislator Jason Richberg joined Webster and SCO Family of Services leaders to officially open the program at SCO's Madonna Heights location in Dix Hills, N.Y.

In July 2025, Webster celebrated the opening of a Finance Lab in Providence, Rhode Island. Other Finance Lab partners are in Hartford, Bridgeport and Waterbury, Connecticut; Taunton and Dorchester, Massachusetts; NYC Metro, Long Island, and Yonkers, New York.

About SCO Family of Services

SCO Family of Services is one of the largest human services agencies in the metropolitan area, serving 45,000 New Yorkers each year. We help New Yorkers build a strong foundation for the future. We get young children off to a good start, launch youth into adulthood, stabilize and strengthen families and unlock potential for children and adults with special needs. We envision a world where all New Yorkers thrive. SCO has played a vital role delivering human services in communities throughout New York City and Long Island for 130 years. For more information, please visit .

About Webster

Webster Bank (“Webster”) is a leading commercial bank in the Northeast that provides a wide range of digital and traditional financial solutions across three differentiated lines of business: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Healthcare Financial Services, one of the country's largest providers of employee benefits and administration of medical insurance claim settlements solutions. Webster is a values-driven organization headquartered in Stamford, CT, with $80 billion in assets. Its core footprint spans the northeastern U.S. from New York to Massachusetts, with certain businesses operating in extended geographies. Webster Bank is a member of the FDIC and an equal housing lender. For more information about Webster, including past press releases and the latest annual report, visit the Webster website at .

