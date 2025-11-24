Asean Reimagined: How Innovation, Connectivity And Smes Are Driving Regional Growth

MENAFN - 3BL) Originally published on The Straits Times

Access to capital is critical. But without a digital identity or proven credit history, many MSMEs struggle to secure loans, with up to 60 per cent of those in South-east Asia reporting difficulty in obtaining financing.

To meet this need, the Mastercard Impact Fund pledged US$5 million last year to unlock up to $1 billion in Asian Development Bank financing for MSMEs. This shows how relatively small commitments from the private sector can de-risk lending and spur a cycle of credit-building.

