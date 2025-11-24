Old Doha Port Announces Launch Of Maritime Transport Service For Upcoming Events

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Old Doha Port announced the launch of its maritime transport service for all its upcoming events, following the remarkable success it achieved during the Qatar Boat Show 2025.

In a statement, the port confirmed that this initiative is part of a series of projects and programs aimed at enhancing the quality of services at the Old Doha Port.

The initiative focuses on improving visitor comfort, facilitating access to the port, and ensuring the highest standards of efficiency across the events it hosts, all to provide visitors with exceptional experiences.

The statement added that with the launch of this service, visitors will be able to reach the Old Doha Port easily and smoothly from two departure points: Rixos Gulf Hotel Doha and Pearl Island. This will offer them a comfortable and distinctive travel experience, reflecting the fruitful collaboration among the entities involved in the project.

The statement highlighted that during the four-day Qatar Boat Show 2025, more than 1,500 passengers used the maritime transport service to reach the exhibition site effortlessly.

This transport experience became one of the show's standout features, offering visitors an innovative way to explore the Old Doha Port and its vibrant waterfront.

The maritime service has elevated the status of the Old Doha Port as a world-class maritime destination that prioritizes visitor comfort by providing a seamless and innovative access experience.

This initiative reflects the port's efforts to integrate its waterfront, rich with authentic Qatari heritage, with the modern and contemporary character of the country, further solidifying Qatar's position as a global hub for tourism and innovation in the maritime sector.

CEO of the Old Doha Port, Eng. Mohamed Abdullah Al Mulla, said they work with a clear vision to provide innovative and advanced services to the visitors and to strengthen their role in supporting the maritime and tourism sectors in the country.

The success of the maritime transport service during the Qatar Boat Show underscores the importance of investing in diversified access options to the port.

They are committed to continuing the development of these services to facilitate visitor movement and enrich their experience.

The success of the service has prompted the port management to make it a continuous offering.

The port plans to soon launch an official tender to appoint a specialized operator for maritime transport, aiming to enhance visitor experiences and improve access options during major events, in line with the announcements made at the press conference revealing the 2025-2026 Old Doha Port events calendar.

Expanding the maritime transport service marks a significant milestone in the Old Doha Port's impressive journey of achievements.

It is a strategic step that raises the standards of comfort and luxury, providing visitors with innovative experiences, while the port continues to establish itself as a premier destination for hosting major events throughout the year.