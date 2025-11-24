Senior Home Comfort Design Expert Russ Knopp Of Comfort Keepers Shares Insights In Hellonation Magazine
Knopp explains that aging in place begins with reducing avoidable hazards. Improving visibility in key areas like stairways and bathrooms using brighter, energy-efficient lighting is a foundational step. Adjustments to flooring are equally important. Loose rugs, slippery surfaces, and uneven thresholds increase the risk of falls. Removing or securing rugs, using non-slip mats in bathrooms, and smoothing transitions between rooms help create a safer and more accessible living space.
Supportive elements like grab bars installed near beds, showers, and toilets also improve daily comfort and stability. These additions are crucial in areas where slips are most likely. Equally essential is maintaining a clean and open home layout. Decluttering walkways and removing tripping hazards like electrical cords contribute to a more serene and manageable environment.
By approaching senior home comfort design with attention to detail, families can transform an ordinary space into a supportive setting tailored for aging well. Whether adjusting furniture for better flow or ensuring easy access to key areas, an accessible living space promotes dignity, safety, and peace of mind for older adults and their loved ones.
To learn more about designing a comfortable home for aging well, visit Designing a Comfortable Home for Aging Well.
About HelloNation
HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative“edvertising” approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.
Patrick McCabe
...
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
BTCC Exchange Supercharges Black Friday 2025 With 2 Million USDT In Rewards Plus Exclusive JJJ Signed Prizes
CommentsNo comment