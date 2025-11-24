Senior Home Comfort Design Expert Russ Knopp of Comfort Keepers Shares Insights in HelloNation Magazine

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- How can a home be thoughtfully designed to support comfort and safety for older adults choosing to age in place? In a featuredRuss Knopp of Comfort Keepers in Traverse City highlights practical steps families can take to create a mobility-friendly home setup that encourages well-being and independence. From lighting and layout to flooring and functional fixtures, these small changes can have a lasting impact on quality of life.

Knopp explains that aging in place begins with reducing avoidable hazards. Improving visibility in key areas like stairways and bathrooms using brighter, energy-efficient lighting is a foundational step. Adjustments to flooring are equally important. Loose rugs, slippery surfaces, and uneven thresholds increase the risk of falls. Removing or securing rugs, using non-slip mats in bathrooms, and smoothing transitions between rooms help create a safer and more accessible living space.

Supportive elements like grab bars installed near beds, showers, and toilets also improve daily comfort and stability. These additions are crucial in areas where slips are most likely. Equally essential is maintaining a clean and open home layout. Decluttering walkways and removing tripping hazards like electrical cords contribute to a more serene and manageable environment.

By approaching senior home comfort design with attention to detail, families can transform an ordinary space into a supportive setting tailored for aging well. Whether adjusting furniture for better flow or ensuring easy access to key areas, an accessible living space promotes dignity, safety, and peace of mind for older adults and their loved ones.

To learn more about designing a comfortable home for aging well, visit Designing a Comfortable Home for Aging Well.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative“edvertising” approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

Patrick McCabe

...







A photo accompanying this announcement is available at