Rapala VMC Announces Final Tender Offer Results For Its Outstanding Capital Securities Issued In 2023

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rapala VMC Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, November 24, 2025 at 08:30 p.m. EET

Rapala VMC Corporation (“ Rapala VMC”) announces today the final results of the invitation to the holders of its hybrid capital securities (the“ Holders”) issued by Rapala VMC on November 29, 2023 with an initial nominal amount of EUR 30 million (ISIN: FI4000560628) (the“ Existing Capital Securities”) to tender the Existing Capital Securities for cash on the terms and conditions set out in the Tender Offer Memorandum dated November 14, 2025 (the“ Tender Offer Memorandum”) (the“ Tender Offer”).

Capitalised terms not otherwise defined in this announcement have the same meaning as assigned to them in the Tender Offer Memorandum.

Results of the Tender Offer

The expiration deadline for the Tender Offer was 4:00 p.m. Finnish time (EET) on November 24, 2025. As at the expiration deadline, the aggregate principal amount of Existing Capital Securities validly tendered by the Holders for purchase pursuant to the Tender Offer was EUR 28,500,000.

Rapala VMC confirms that the condition relating to the pricing of new euro-denominated capital securities (the“ New Capital Securities”) has been fulfilled and, subject to the issuance agreement remaining in full force and effect on the Settlement Date (as defined below), Rapala VMC will accept for purchase all such tenders of the Existing Capital Securities pursuant to the terms of the Tender Offer Memorandum.

The purchase price of the Existing Capital Securities is EUR 20,700 per EUR 20,000 in principal amount of the Existing Capital Securities. Accrued and unpaid interest will be paid in respect of all Existing Capital Securities accepted for purchase. The settlement date for the Tender Offer is expected to be November 27, 2025 (the“ Settlement Date”). All the Existing Capital Securities purchased by Rapala VMC will be cancelled. The Existing Capital Securities not purchased pursuant to the Tender Offer will remain outstanding.

Rapala VMC's largest shareholder, Viellard Migeon Et Compagnie Sa, participated in the Tender Offer by tendering its holding in the Existing Capital Securities in an amount of EUR 7.2 million.

Nordea Bank Abp and OP Corporate Bank plc act as dealer managers (the“ Dealer Managers”) and OP Corporate Bank plc as the tender agent (the“ Tender Agent”) for the Tender Offer. Information in respect of the Tender Offer and the Tender Offer Memorandum may be obtained from the Dealer Managers.

Clean-up call

On November 14, 2025, Rapala VMC announced its intention to use a clean-up call option if the adjusted nominal amount of the Existing Capital Securities as a result of the Tender Offer is twenty-five (25) per cent or less of the aggregate nominal amount of the Existing Capital Securities issued. The conditions for using the clean-up call option have been fulfilled subject to the settlement of the Tender Offer occurring on the Settlement Date. Rapala VMC intends to publish a separate notice for clean-up call as a stock exchange release on or about the Settlement Date.

Dealer Managers:

Nordea Bank Abp

Telephone: +45 6136 0379

Attention: Nordea Liability Management

Email:...

OP Corporate Bank plc

Telephone: +358 50 599 1281

Attention: Thomas Ulfstedt

Email:...

Rapala VMC Corporation

Additional Information

For additional information, please contact:

Cyrille Viellard, President and Chief Executive Officer

Miikka Tarna, Chief Financial Officer, and

Tuomo Leino, Investor Relations

tel. +358 9 7562 540

About Rapala VMC Corporation

Rapala VMC Group is the world's leading fishing tackle company with a largest distribution network in the industry. The Group is a global market leader in fishing lures, treble hooks and fishing related knives and tools. The main manufacturing facilities are in Finland, France, Estonia, and the UK. The Group's brand portfolio includes leading brands in the industry such as Rapala, VMC, Sufix, 13 Fishing as well as Okuma in Europe. The Group, with net sales of EUR 221 million in 2024, employs some 1 400 people in approximately 40 countries. Rapala VMC Corporation's share is listed and traded on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange since 1998.

