The AFRICA24 Group offers you: International Forum of Dynamic Entrepreneurial Women (FIED)

From 25 to 30 November 2025, the AFRICA24 Group ( ) will provide exceptional coverage of the 14th edition of the International Forum for Dynamic Entrepreneurial Women (FIED), under the theme ' The role and impact of women on industrialisation and the promotion of local products ' and under the High Patronage of Captain Ibrahim Traoré, President of the Transition of Burkina Faso, Head of State.

This forum is a pan-African platform dedicated to the economic empowerment of women and the development of African economies.

FIED 2025: A major event in several stages:



The Night of Merit: Rewards innovative companies and economic players who are changing Africa and the world.

Exhibitions and stands: Presentation and marketing of products, strategic partnerships and international visibility. Panels and workshops: High-level debates on socio-economic themes, led by recognised experts and moderators.

About the International Forum of Dynamic Entrepreneurial Women (FIED):

The FIED is a unique African multi-sector platform created nearly 15 years ago. It promotes rural and urban female entrepreneurship, facilitates exchanges between economic actors and national/international leaders, and acts as a lever for development and economic growth for African countries. Supported by more than 30 global representations and partnerships with ministries and international institutions, FIED is based on three pillars: networking, visibility and economic impact.

The AFRICA24 Group 360° coverage and global broadcasting to 120 million households

Watch 'FIED Special Days' live, on replay and on demand on all your screens at:



AFRICA24 in French (channel 249) et AFRICA24 English (channel 254) of the Canal+ Africa bundle

On myafrica24 Africa's first HD streaming platform. On which offers you a full access to all our programmes.

AFRICA24 Group, Transforming Africa Together.

Contact:

Communication Department

AFRICA24 Group

Gaëlle Stella Oyono

Email: ...

Tél.: +237 691 30 03 40

Social Media:

@ africa24tv

About the AFRICA24 Group:

Launched in 2009, the AFRICA24 Group is the continent's leading TV and digital media publisher, with four full HD channels broadcast in the major cable packages. A leader among decision-makers and senior executives on the continent, AFRICA24 in French and AFRICA24 English, the Group is the pioneer and leader in African news channels. AFRICA24 has strengthened this leadership through sport with AFRICA24 Sport, Africa's leading channel dedicated to sports news and competitions, and AFRICA24 Infinity, the first channel dedicated to creative industries that showcase the creative genius of African youth in art, culture, music, fashion, design and more....

The leading audiovisual brand on the continent, the AFRICA24 Group has four full HD television channels, each a leader in its segment:



AFRICA24 TV: Leading French-language source for African news, published by AMedia

AFRICA24 English: Leading African news source exclusively in English.

AFRICA24 Infinity: The creative talent channel dedicated to music, art and culture. AFRICA24 Sport: Leading sports and competition news channel.

The AFRICA24 Group publishes myafrica24 (Google store and App Store), the world's first HD streaming platform in Africa available on all screens (television, tablet, smartphone, computers)... More than 120 million households have access to Africa24 Group channels through major operators such as Canal+, Bouygues, Orange, Bell, etc., and more than 8 million subscribers on various digital platforms and social networks.