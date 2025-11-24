Keke's Breakfast Cafe Makes Mornings Merrier: Get A $10 Bonus With Every $50 Gift Card This Holiday Season

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fast-growing breakfast spot brings back its fan-favorite gift card deal – just in time for Black Friday

Orlando, Florida, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Keke's Breakfast Cafe is celebrating the holiday season with a sweet deal. Starting on Black Friday, November 28, and running through December 24, for every $50 in gift cards purchased, guests will get a $10 bonus card.

Whether shopping for a friend, co-worker or family member, Keke's gift cards make holiday gifting easy and irresistibly delicious. Plus, with Keke's recent expansions, there are more places than ever to enjoy the brand's signature breakfast, brunch, and lunch favorites.

“Shared meals, time together, and giving are centric to the holiday season, and we're excited to offer a bonus that lets our guests enjoy a little extra on us and celebrate with loved ones,” said David Schmidt, president of Keke's Breakfast Cafe.

The bonus card is automatically included with qualifying online digital and physical gift card purchases and is valid for dine-in use at all Keke's Breakfast Cafe locations from January 1 through February 24, 2026.

For more details or to purchase gift cards, visit Keke's Breakfast Cafe's digital gifting website.

About Keke's Breakfast Cafe

Keke's Breakfast Cafe is a Florida-born restaurant chain that specializes in breakfast, brunch, and lunch favorites. Known for its freshly prepared meals, Keke's Breakfast Cafe offers a variety of options, including award-winning pancakes, waffles, omelets, paninis, wraps, and a catering menu. With a focus on high-quality ingredients and excellent customer service, Keke's Breakfast Cafe provides a friendly and relaxed dining experience for guests of all ages. The cafe currently operates in Florida, California, Colorado, Georgia, Nevada, Tennessee, and Texas, with plans for more growth soon. For additional information, visit , follow Keke's Breakfast Cafe on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and LinkedIn, or email ....

