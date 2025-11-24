CARBIOS Signs Two New Multi-Year Commercial Agreements For Recycled PET With Major Players In The Beverage Industry



The signing of these two new commercial agreements marks CARBIOS's entry into a new strategic sector: beverages.



These new commercial agreements are part of the pre-commercialization process for CARBIOS's future industrial site, bringing the current level of pre-sales to approximately 50% of the site's maximum production capacity.



Negotiations are ongoing with other partners to reach a pre-commercialization level of 70% of the Longlaville site's maximum capacity, a threshold constituting one of the conditions for obtaining additional non-dilutive funding necessary to resume construction of the Longlaville plant.

A regional grant of €12.5 million has also been signed, bringing the total amount of public funding already secured to €42.5 million.



Vincent Kamel, CEO of CARBIOS :“These new agreements confirm the robustness of our technology and the attractiveness of our offer for strategic sectors such as beverages. They also comfort our strategy of sector diversification.”

About CARBIOS:

CARBIOS is a biotechnology company that develops and industrializes biological solutions to reinvent the lifecycle of plastics and textiles. Inspired by nature, CARBIOS designs enzyme-based biological processes to break down plastics, with the mission of preventing plastic and textile pollution and accelerating the transition to a circular economy. Its two innovative technologies-dedicated to PET biorecycling and PLA biodegradation-are currently scaling up to industrial and commercial levels. Its industrial demonstration plant for biorecycling has been operational since 2021, and construction of the world's first biorecycling plant is expected to resume before the end of 2025, subject to securing the necessary additional funding. CARBIOS is supported by prestigious brands in the cosmetics, food, and apparel industries, aiming to improve the recyclability and circularity of their products. Nestlé Waters, PepsiCo, and Suntory Beverage & Food Europe are members of a packaging consortium founded by CARBIOS and L'Oréal. On, Patagonia, PUMA, PVH Corp., and Salomon collaborate with CARBIOS in a textile consortium. CARBIOS is part of the global community of B CorpTM certified companies that are transforming their business models to serve the common good.

