Senior Executives In Dry Bulk, Container, Crude Tanker, Product Tanker, LNG, LPG Shipping To Present In Capital Link Webinar Series

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Join the Live Discussions on December 2nd, 10th, 11th, & 16th, 2025

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Link invites you to join its December 2025 Shipping Sectors Webinar Series, featuring senior executives from leading publicly listed companies across the Dry Bulk, Container, Crude Tanker, Product Tanker, LPG, LNG, sectors. These live discussions will explore the latest trends, developments, and outlook of the global energy and shipping markets, each focusing on a specific sector. The panels will take place from December 2nd to December 16th, 2025.



Container Shipping Sector: Tuesday, December 2, 2025, at 9:30 AM ET

LPG Shipping Sector: Wednesday, December 10, 2025, at 9:30 AM ET

Product Tanker Sector: Wednesday, December 10, 2025, at 11:00 AM ET

LNG Shipping Sector: Thursday, December 11, 2025, at 9:30 AM ET

Dry Bulk Shipping Sector: Thursday, December 11, 2025, at 11:00 AM ET Crude Tanker Shipping Sector: Tuesday, December 16, 2025, at 9:30 AM ET

WEBINAR OVERVIEW AND STRUCTURE

Moderated by research analysts, each 45-minute webinar will include live Q&A sessions, offering attendees the opportunity to engage directly with company executives. This webinar will be archived and available for replay upon demand.

REGISTRATION

Registration is complimentary.

To register and attend the presentations please sign up and indicate which presentation session(s) you wish to join. Each session can be accessed through its link.

Click on the following link to Register:

December 2025: Capital Link Shipping Sectors Webinar Series

Upon registering, a confirmation email will be sent to you with the access link (s) to your selected sessions.

SUBMIT QUESTIONS:

Participants can ask questions live through the Zoom platform or email them in advance to ....

TARGET AUDIENCE

The audience will include the senior executives of global shipping, energy and commodity companies listed on US & International exchanges, commercial and investment bankers, institutional investors, family office, HNWs, retail investors, financial advisors as well as a broader spectrum of industry participants such as shipping and liner companies, container leasing companies and operators, ship managers, ship brokers, ship agents, ship charterers, port terminal operators, port security, naval architects and engineers, classification societies, marine insurers and underwriters, marine arbitrators, maritime lawyers, marine mediators, marine advisors and consultants, maritime technology and marine educators.

2025 SHIPPING SECTORS WEBINARS SCHEDULE

CONTAINER SHIPPING SECTOR PANEL

Tuesday, December 2, 2025 | 9:30 AM ET

Moderator:

Mr. Sigurd Gjone Gabrielsen, Credit Research Analyst - Fearnley Securities



Panelists:



Mr. Evangelos Chatzis, CFO - Danaos Corporation (NYSE: DAC)

Mr. Adamantios Catsambis, CCO - Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESEA)

Mr. Thomas Lister, CEO - Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE: GSL) Mr. Moritz Fuhrmann, Co-CEO & CFO - MPC Container Ships ASA (OSLO: MPCC)

LPG SHIPPING SECTOR

Wednesday, December 10, 2025 | 9:30 AM ET

Moderator:

Mr. Chris Robertson, Vice President | LNG Infrastructure and Maritime Shipping - Deutsche Bank Company Research and Advisory



Panelists:



Mr. Kristian Sorensen, CEO - BW LPG Ltd. (NYSE: BWLP) (OSLO: BWLPG)

Mr. Theodore (Ted) Young, CFO & Treasurer - Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE: LPG) Mr. Mads Peter Zacho, CEO - Navigator Gas (NYSE: NVGS)



PRODUCT TANKER SECTOR

Wednesday, December 10, 2025 | 11:00 AM ET

Moderator:

Mr. Gregory Lewis, Head of Maritime Research – BTIG



Panelists:



Mr. Carlos Balestra di Mottola, CEO - d'Amico International Shipping S.A. (DIS) (OTCQX: DMCOF)

Mr. Soren Steenberg Jensen, EVP – Head of Asset Management Hafnia Ltd. (NYSE: HAFN) (OSLO: HAFNI)

Mr. Robert Bugbee, President - Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE: STNG) Mr. Kim Balle, CFO - TORM S.A. (NASDAQ: TRMD) (Copenhagen: TRMDA)

LNG SHIPPING SECTOR PANEL

Thursday, December 11, 2025 | 9:30 AM ET

Moderator:

Mr. Michael Webber, CFA , Managing Partner | Energy Infrastructure , Webber Research & Advisory



Panelists:



Mr. Jerry Kalogiratos, CEO - Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ: CCEC)

Mr. Knut Traaholt, CFO - Flex LNG Ltd. (NYSE: FLNG)

Mr. Karl Fredrik Staubo, CEO - Golar LNG (NASDAQ: GLNG) Mr. Spyros Leoussis, CCO - Maran Gas Maritime Inc.

DRY BULK SHIPPING SECTOR PANEL

Thursday, December 11, 2025 | 11:00 AM ET

Moderator:

Mr. Liam Burke, Managing Director - B. Riley Securities



Panelists:



Mr. Aristides Pittas, Chairman & CEO - EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ: EDRY); Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESEA)

Mr. Mads Boye Petersen, COO - Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: PANL)

Mr. Hamish Norton, President - Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ: SBLK) Mr. William Fairclough, Managing Director - Wah Kwong Maritime Services (UK) Company Limited

CRUDE TANKER SECTOR PANEL

Tuesday, December 16, 2025 | 9:30 AM ET

Moderator:

Mr. Jorgen Lian, Head of Shipping Equity Research - DNB Markets



Panelists:



Mr. Svein Moxnes Harfjeld, President & CEO - DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DHT)

Mr. Lars Barstad, CEO, Frontline Management AS (NYSE: FRO) (OSLO: FRO)

Dr. Nikolas P. Tsakos, Founder & CEO - TEN Ltd. (NYSE: TEN) Mr. Mikkel Seidelin, CCO - Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE: TNK)

